Barun Das elevated as Managing Director and CEO, TV9 Network

Das joined the company in 2019 as CEO

TV9 Network CEO Barun Das has been elevated to the post of Managing Director and CEO. He joined the network in 2019 and is currently serving as CEO.

Prior to joining TV9 Network, he was the founder of Mydia100 Communications Pvt. Ltd.

He was also the CEO of ZEE News Ltd. for more than 5 years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)