Jaskaran Singh Kapany moves on from Paytm as CMO

Abhinav Kumar will be taking over Kapany’s role apart from continuing as the company’s Vice President for Product Marketing

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 11:54 AM
jaskaran

Jaskaran Singh Kapany, head of marketing at Paytm, has stepped down after close to six years with the company. Abhinav Kumar will be taking over Kapany’s role apart from continuing as the company’s Vice President for Product Marketing, as per sources.

Prior to Paytm,  he was with ICICI Prudential Life as Vice President - Marketing and ecommerce at ICICI Prudential. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Chief marketing officer Icici Paytm Abhinav kumar Jaskaran Kapany Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
pro kabaddi league

Pro Kabaddi League media rights to be e-auctioned
4 hours ago

mirum

Mirum wins ORM & Social listening duties of Sharekhan
5 hours ago

simeran bhasin

Licious appoints Simeran Bhasin as VP - Brands & New Ventures
5 hours ago