Jaskaran Singh Kapany moves on from Paytm as CMO
Abhinav Kumar will be taking over Kapany’s role apart from continuing as the company’s Vice President for Product Marketing
Jaskaran Singh Kapany, head of marketing at Paytm, has stepped down after close to six years with the company. Abhinav Kumar will be taking over Kapany’s role apart from continuing as the company’s Vice President for Product Marketing, as per sources.
Prior to Paytm, he was with ICICI Prudential Life as Vice President - Marketing and ecommerce at ICICI Prudential.
