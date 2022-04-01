Jar ropes in Initiative Media as media agency on record

Bengaluru-based savings and investment app Jar has onboarded Initiative Media as its media agency on record following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru office, with a focus on both digital and offline media duties.

Initiative Media is tasked with positioning the brand as the ultimate savings platform in the fintech category.

Nishchay AG, Co-Founder & CEO, Jar said, "We are joyous to share that Initiative will be Jar’s media agency. Together, we are on a mission to reach the corners of the country to become har ghar ka Jar. In the last few years, Indians’ rate of saving has declined drastically. The pandemic was an added factor. The fintech space is what we need to adapt to at the moment. With this partnership, we aim to expand on a wider prism and reach our customers to convey the importance of saving to common Indians."

Talking about the association, Priya Iyer, EVP - South, Initiative said, “We see great potential in Jar’s educated approach towards daily savings and intend on taking it to a larger audience by elevating its brand story. Their revolutionary approach coupled with our seasoned expertise in dealing with new-age clients will surely make this journey a combined success.”

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative said, “We are equally honoured and excited to be joining hands with Jar. I am confident that our proven capabilities for building client-centric prospects in the technology domain, will help Jar achieve its desired business outcomes and open further growth avenues.”

