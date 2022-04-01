Jar ropes in Initiative Media as media agency on record

The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru office

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 1, 2022 10:58 AM  | 2 min read
Jar

Bengaluru-based savings and investment app Jar has onboarded Initiative Media as its media agency on record following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru office, with a focus on both digital and offline media duties.

Initiative Media is tasked with positioning the brand as the ultimate savings platform in the fintech category.

Nishchay AG, Co-Founder & CEO, Jar said, "We are joyous to share that Initiative will be Jar’s media agency. Together, we are on a mission to reach the corners of the country to become har ghar ka Jar. In the last few years, Indians’ rate of saving has declined drastically. The pandemic was an added factor. The fintech space is what we need to adapt to at the moment. With this partnership, we aim to expand on a wider prism and reach our customers to convey the importance of saving to common Indians."

Talking about the association, Priya Iyer, EVP - South, Initiative said, “We see great potential in Jar’s educated approach towards daily savings and intend on taking it to a larger audience by elevating its brand story. Their revolutionary approach coupled with our seasoned expertise in dealing with new-age clients will surely make this journey a combined success.”

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative said, “We are equally honoured and excited to be joining hands with Jar. I am confident that our proven capabilities for building client-centric prospects in the technology domain, will help Jar achieve its desired business outcomes and open further growth avenues.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Initiative media Jar media agency on record Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Humour Me

Humour Me bags creative mandate for BOLT
19 hours ago

WatConsult

WATConsult wins digital creative mandate for TripMoney
1 day ago

Stashfin

Stashfin appoints Havas Media Group India as Media AOR
3 days ago