Investcorp to acquire US-based CLO manager Marble Point Credit
Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire Marble Point Credit Management LLC (Marble Point), a leading US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The proposed acquisition of Marble Point is a significant milestone in Investcorp’s 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, Investcorp is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development,” said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp.
With $7.8 billion of assets under management, Marble Point is a specialist asset manager focused exclusively on managing CLOs and portfolios of broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Marble Point is led by Thomas Shandell, a 38-year veteran of the credit markets, and Corey Geis, with 27 years of experience. Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.
“We are excited to be joining Investcorp,” said Tom Shandell, who will lead the combined US CLO and broadly syndicated loans business for Investcorp. “Investcorp’s credit business has been one of the primary engines in its impressive global expansion and provides an ideal platform to realize the next exciting phase of our continued growth and advancement as a leading credit manager.”
“Our combined platforms represent a formidable player in the credit markets, significantly enhancing our profile in the eyes of capital markets participants,” added Corey Geis, who will serve as Director of Capital Markets, Head Trader and Portfolio Manager at Investcorp.
Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point added, “Over the past seven years, Tom and Corey have built Marble Point into a very strong platform. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them and I believe their new combined platform is well positioned for the future.”
Upon closing of the transaction, Marble Point will be combined with Investcorp Credit Management, a global credit platform with $14.2 billion in assets under management and an 18-year history of investing across credit markets worldwide. The combined platform will manage $22 billion in assets and rank among the top 15 CLO managers globally by AUM.
Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp with oversight of its credit businesses said, “This is an exciting moment for us and we are looking forward to having Tom, Corey and the entire Marble Point team join us at Investcorp. This strategic acquisition reaffirms our commitment to continue to grow and expand Investcorp’s credit management platform and be a leading global provider of an array of credit-focused products and solutions to our clients.”
Jeremy Ghose, Global Head of Investcorp Credit Management, added, “This acquisition will result in a $22 billion total AUM credit management business with meaningful scale across both US and Europe, and we look forward to further growing the business.”
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, is subject to customary regulatory requirements and closing conditions.
Prasanth Kumar named President of AAAI
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - has been unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 11:21 AM | 4 min read
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd was elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2022-23 at its Annual General Body Meeting held today.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association.
Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order are:
Vishandas Hardasani Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd
Kunal Lalani Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd
Rohan Mehta Kinnect Pvt Ltd
Chandramouli Muthu Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd, Cochin
Sridhar Ramasubramanian Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd
Shashidhar Sinha Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd
K Srinivas Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
Vivek Srivastava Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd
Immediate Past President, Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23.
On this occasion, Prasanth Kumar (fondly known as PK), President AAAI, said, “I’m extremely honoured to be elected President of this prestigious association. Advertising is, in my opinion, a dynamic and idea-driven industry. Collaboration with industry organizations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody. I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organizations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together. As always, I expect lots of support from my peers and colleagues within AAAI as well as from the broader ecosystem as well."
PK is a GroupM veteran with over 25 years of experience having worked across the industry. He has worked at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge & McCann Erickson before joining GroupM. He has also been Vice President of AAAI from 2020 – 2022.
Outgoing President Anupriya Acharya stated, “It has been a privilege to hold the office of President and take on the responsibilities that come with it for the last two years. We transitioned AAAI from a Society to a Section 8 Company, returned with our key events as the nation moved out of covid restrictions, relaunched the iconic Goafest and Abbys in partnership with The One Show, refreshed the AAAI logo in step with the times. But most importantly, we furthered our agenda on inclusion as we partnered with UN Women backed Unstereotype Alliance and brought more digital agencies into the fold and continued strong partnerships with other industry bodies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members for giving their energy, expertise, and time when most needed. I would also like to congratulate Prasanth Kumar on his election as President. He has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure he will take the Association from strength to strength.”
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.
Gamitronics enters strategic partnership with Canadian gaming firm Big Viking Games
Sean Vanderdasson joins Gamitronics to lead the company’s global expansion plans
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 3:03 PM | 3 min read
Gamitronics, the VR/AR and AI company that is also developing the blockchain technology led metaverse platform, PartyNite has entered into a strategic partnership with the Canadian gaming major Big Viking Games (BVG) to fuel Partynite’s global expansion.
As a part of the arrangement, Sean Vanderdasson has joined Gamitronics to oversee Partynite’s growth, global expansion, revenue and investor relations. Sean has over 25 years of C-Suite experience in the games and technology spaces. He has successfully built start-ups as well as worked with Fortune 500 companies in leadership roles spanning revenue, business development, operations, ecommerce, ad technology, game development, finance, analytics and much more. Most recently, Sean has built two highly profitable organizations from $0 to $50 Million USD in revenue (in 18 months), and from $3 Million USD to 75 Million USD.
Sean is an inductee to the United States' prestigious Smithsonian Institute - Museum of American History for his online business accomplishments while at Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast, has been issued two (2) U.S. patents on digital currency, and is a frequent speaker at game conferences. Sean holds an MBA degree with Honours from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance-Law from Portland State University.
Speaking about the recent developments, Rajat Ojha, Founder, Gamitronics said, “This is a very exciting phase for us. BVG and Sean coming onboard marks the beginning of our global expansion. The domestic market is well versed with PartyNite and we have showcased some very interesting innovations & use cases which brands are finding value in. We are stepping up our game for consumers and building machineries for the same and Sean’s expertise in that space will play a critical role and also in other activities like building B2B2C strategies, M&A, fundraise, global partnerships etc. The metaverse is a very dynamic and ever evolving platform, scalability is its biggest strength and we would continue making that impact for our partners and consumers, be it here in India or anywhere abroad and Big Viking Games plays a pivotal role because of its expertise in GameOps and devising long term strategies.”
Speaking about his new role, Sean Vanderdasson, Gamitronics, stated, “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunities to build disruptive, new businesses with massive TAM opportunities. I started with ecommerce in the mid-1990s, then digital currency, digital distribution, and ad tech in the early 2000s, and now the metaverse with Gamitronics. It’s a natural next step with lots of learnings that I look forward to leveraging so that we can rapidly and intelligently expand Gamitronics business and market leadership.”
Gamitronics had recently announced its foray into the Middle East, setting up an office in Dubai with a sizeable team and inking innovative brand collaborations on PartyNite. Since inception, PartyNite has successfully overseen many prestigious and pioneering collaborations. Telangana Government launched its Space-Tech policy in association with ISRO on PartyNite Metaverse. The platform was launched with a concert by the legendary Bhangra Pop singer Daler Mehndi who went onto buy a plot of land on PartyNite. Airtel, Eno and McDowell’s are some of the other significant brand engagements seen on PartyNite in a very short span of time. Interestingly PartyNite got a mention on India’s most favourite show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently.
Media veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit launch media companies
The companies are named Kingdom Media Network Private Limited and Atlas Media Network Private Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Introducing a different diversion, Media Veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit Launched their Media Company “KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED” and “ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED”. The great surreal minds behind the creation of these wheedling yet utilitarian companies, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group Moses Chinappa and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amar Dixit, have envisioned a collaborative goal of becoming a leading organization in advancing businesses using channelized mediums.
In a matter of time in order to explore and expand concealed opportunities in the market, the founders have laid the blueprint for their company, venturing into a multi-fold business with advanced media solutions at par with global standards. In their discussion with us, they revealed precise details about the newly launched company KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED, under which a bouquet of Channels will be launched in the coming months.
The other organization ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED will be providing 360 Degree Solutions related to the various verticals of Media Business in the field of Content Syndication, Digital, Advertising Sales, Technical Support, Film Division, Marketing, and Distribution Mapping to its clients in PAN INDIA and OVERSEAS Markets. The company will offer services that aid brand building with a combination of professional collaborations to leverage marketability.
The organization will expand its horizons and will have strategic alliances in India and overseas, which shall be announced soon.
The Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group, Moses Chinappa is an MBA from “NARSEE MONJEE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT and has over 26 years of robust track record in the Media Industry. He has worked in Zee Network, Sahara TV Network, NDTV Media, INDIA TV, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films, 9X Media, AIDEM Ventures, Raj TV Network, and B4U TV Network, at key levels.
Yet another pillar Amar Dixit, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer is an MBA from “LUCKNOW UNIVERSITY”, and also has Bachelor's Degree in LAW. He is enrolled in the “INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT – KOLKATA”. He is a Member of “The All India Management Association”. He has a 21 Years track record of working with Media companies. He worked with “The Times of India, ETV Network, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films Ltd., 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., and B4U TV Network.
Mindshare & HUL take top honours at The Maddies 2022
Madison Media, Interactive Avenues, InMobi, PHD Media, OMD among other key winners
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 10:10 PM | 2 min read
The most awaited Maddies Awards are here! The eighth edition of the Mobile Marketing Awards’ 2022 was held on Tuesday, November 22, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The Maddies recognizes marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy. exchange4media Group is delighted to announce that Mindshare was honoured with ‘Agency of the Year’ while Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) walked away with ‘Mobile Marketer of the Year.
Mindshare bagged 16 golds, Vserv won 4 golds, Interactive Avenues took home 10 golds, while Madison Media won 3 golds for their impactful mobile marketing campaigns. Apart from these, the other gold winners include Bobble AI with 2 golds, PHD Media with 4 golds, OMD with 3 golds, among others.
Other brands that won one or more golds included Applabs Media, Flipkart Ads, Hansa Equity Innocean, Schbang and InMobi. The presenting partner of the event was ABP Live and it was Co-Powered by Bobble AI, Vserv & Magnite. The Co-Gold partner of the event was POKKT - Anymind Group, a mobile video advertising platform. Programmatic adtech platform Xapads Media was the innovation partner of the event.
The Maddies provides an ideal opportunity to celebrate mobile marketing leaders with their versatile creative campaigns to drive growth. All the entries were judged on the criteria of innovation, concept, execution and results. The jury consisted of experienced independent experts from the industry. The final winners were shortlisted by the Grand Jury, which was headed by Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
Please click on the link below for the complete list of winners.
Delhi HC rejects plea to restrain Palki Sharma from joining TV18
The HC has, however, prohibited Sharma from divulging any confidential information that could hurt Zee Media Corporation's interests
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Delhi High Court has turned down Zee Media Corporation's plea to restrain former WION managing editor Palki Sharma from joining TV18. However, it has also prohibited Sharma from divulging in confidential information to third parties that could hurt Zee's interests.
In its suit, Zee contended that Sharma had violated the company's notice policy and non-compete clauses. The network also claimed that she was privy to confidential information, which would be leveraged against Zee by rivals.
"The concern of Zee Media stems from the fact that as the Managing Editor of WION, Upadhyay was privy to confidential and proprietary information pertaining to the implementation of a new project for the channel, and from the news reports it is the reasonable apprehension of Zee Media that she seeks to implement the said new project in Network18," said the network.
News of Sharma's resignation broke in September and she subsequently joined TV18 Broadcast Limited as one of its managing editors.
For the last 3 years, Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.
Abe Thomas, CEO-Reliance Broadcast, to be Adjunct Professor at Taylor's University
Thomas will be part of the university’s school of media and communications faculty
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Abe Thomas, CEO of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, will be joining as Adjunct Professor at the school of media and communications at Taylor's University in Malaysia.
Thomas took over as the CEO of Reliance Broadcast in 2018. He is an industry veteran with deep knowledge about multi-media plaforms.
Thomas has over two decades of experience across Print, Radio, TV and Digital is the markets of India, China and South Asia.
Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta is no more
Khambatta passed away on Saturday, 19th November
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 21, 2022 11:54 AM | 3 min read
The Founder and Chairman of Rasma Group Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passed away on 19th November 2022. He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and the past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of India.
Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service, as the Commandant of Ahmedabad Home Guards & Civil Defence for 20 years. His efforts in Entrepreneurship Development and societal services have been recognized with a lot of awards, to name a few: He was awarded the President of India’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals.
He was honored with the National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution to the field of Commerce by the President of India, Honorable Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also awarded the Samman Patra by the Finance Ministry for his contribution to the National Exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.
"It would not be out of place to mention that Shri Khambatta started India’s original startup by creating the world-famous “Rasna” brand, which today also quenches the thirst of millions of Indians at an affordable price of hardly Rs. 1.00 that too with fruits, vitamins, and nutrients. Also, through his industrious efforts, thousands of jobs are generated directly and indirectly across India, and with his developing fruit-based products, millions of farmers have got better value for their crops across the country," said the company in a statement.
Rasna is an iconic brand for Indians and an example of a successful homegrown brand that enjoyed a high top-of-mind recall. The brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign is still fresh in the minds of people who grew up in the 80s and 90s. Even the legendary "Rasna baby" who starred in the Rasna ads was a fashion icon in her own right with a haircut to her name.
The product is available in millions of homes in India and across 60 countries around the world and has always been a market leader in a segment dominated by MNCs.
"The Trust & Foundations under his Chairmanship and guidance have been involved in various projects to do with health care, education, scholarship, etc. from which thousands of people have taken benefit. Detailed citation of Shri Areez Khambatta is enclosed herewith. Shri Khambatta leaves behind his legacy to his wife Persis, Children Piruz, Delna, and Ruzan his daughter-in-law Binaisha, and grandkids Arzeen, Arzad, Avan, Areez, Firoza, and Arnavaz to follow. The family is committed to ensuring that his principles of duty to the country first, then our religion and duty to following his ideals be they in business or society, will be engraved in the family DNA for generations to come," said the company.
