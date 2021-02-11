Interactive Avenues appoints Sahiba Sachdev as Media Head – North & East

In her new role, Sachdev will be responsible for driving the entire media practice for the region

Sahiba Sachdev has joined Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company from PHD Media and will be based in the Gurugram office.

A seasoned executive with over 11 years of experience, Sahiba's experience, ranges from consulting/strategy, content & e-commerce and she has also co-authored several reports with Kantar Millward Brown and Mobile Marketing Association India. In her new role as the Media Head of North & East, Sahiba will be responsible for driving the entire media practice for the region.

“The Digital Ecosystem has been put on a very fast acceleration post COVID and more brands are in the process of digital transformation than ever before. Sahiba is a seasoned Digital Professional and her multi-faceted experience is going to add immense value to our Paid Media craft in the North & East regions. I am delighted to have her on-board and wish her success”, said, Harish Iyer, Executive Vice President, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company.

Talking about her new role, Sahiba said, "What attracted me to Interactive Avenues was their philosophy of integrating all the digital brigades to narrate a holistic business story for its clients. I am looking forward to working with a great team and an exciting roaster of cross-category clients; continue building the already strong media prowess; drive a data-driven philosophy; and also learn new things during my journey."

Sahiba comes with a rich educational background with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Dublin University and a dual Masters in Advertising/PR &English Literature. She started her career as a journalist writing for TOI and Retailer magazine and then progressed to the corporate marketing and B2B Research role as a Content Lead at Octane Marketing. She then worked with Group M, where she led consumer insights and strategy at Madhouse and then grew into a core integrated media planning and buying role with Essence working on the Google Business. At her last stint with PHD Media (Omnicom Group), she led, key businesses like VIVO & Royal Enfield. She has worked with brands like Vivo India, Google, Royal Enfield, Airtel, Perfetti Van Melle, Pepsi to name a few.

