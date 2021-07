Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Siddiqui passed away in an attack while on an assignment with Afghan Special Forces in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city

Indian photojouralist Danish Siddiqui was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city in Afghanistan on Friday.

He reportedly passed away in an attack from Taliban while on an assignment with Afghan Special Forces.

Farid Mamundzay, the Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, informed about Siddiqui’s demise in a tweet.

Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters. pic.twitter.com/sGlsKHHein — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui, was a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist with international news agency Reuters. He had covered issues like Afghanistan and Iraq wars, Rohingya refugees crisis, and Hong Kong protests.

