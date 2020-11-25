India Today Group names Prabhu Chawla as Editorial Consultant for TVTN

Chawla will be back to hosting and will be seen on Aaj Tak

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 10:25 AM
Prabhu Chawla

The India Today Group has roped in senior journalist Prabhu Chawla as the Editorial Consultant for TVTN.

Chawla will be back to hosting and will be seen on Aaj Tak.

Along with that he will be taking part in debates on Aaj Tak. He will be joining for his new stin in December.

Prabhu was known as the host of Seedhi Baat. He was earlier Group Editorial Director and Editor of India Today (Languages). In his last stint with India Today Group,
Prabhu was Editorial Director of the New Indian Express and Sunday Standard.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Aaj tak Prabhu chawla
Show comments
You May Also Like
Medha Shri

HT’s Medha Shri joins OS.ME as Editor-in-Chief
19 minutes ago

Mondelez

MediaMonks bags Mondelez International account
2 hours ago

cars 24

CARS24 raises $200 million in Series E led by DST Global
15 hours ago