India Today Group names Prabhu Chawla as Editorial Consultant for TVTN

The India Today Group has roped in senior journalist Prabhu Chawla as the Editorial Consultant for TVTN.

Chawla will be back to hosting and will be seen on Aaj Tak.

Along with that he will be taking part in debates on Aaj Tak. He will be joining for his new stin in December.

Prabhu was known as the host of Seedhi Baat. He was earlier Group Editorial Director and Editor of India Today (Languages). In his last stint with India Today Group,

Prabhu was Editorial Director of the New Indian Express and Sunday Standard.