iCubesWire bags creative & digital mandate for LuLu Hypermarket Lucknow

The agency will partner up with the brand to launch LuLu Hypermarket in Lucknow

iCubesWire, an integrated marketing agency, has announced its digital and creative mandate win for LuLu Hypermarket Lucknow.

LuLu Hypermarket is the retail division of LuLu Group.

According to the mandate, the agency will partner up with the brand to launch LuLu Hypermarket in Lucknow. In addition, the agency will handle digital branding and devise omnichannel campaigns.

Commenting on the association, Manesh Damodaran, Head of Digital Marketing,LuLu Group India, shares, “We are happy to begin our journey in Lucknow with iCubesWire as our creative and digital partner. With the agency’s campaign activations, we are confident we will see unprecedented footfall in the coming months.”

Adding on the win, SahilChopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, says, “We are delighted to welcome the LuLu Hypermarket onboard. Team iCubesWireis geared to take on the challenges head-on and bring in more customers and growth for the brand with relevant messaging.”

Recently, the Gurgaon-headquartered company expanded in the MENA region with its Dubai office.

