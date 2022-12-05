iCubesWire promotes Pooja Sharma to Business Director of Brand Advocacy

iCubesWire, an ad technology-based Digital Marketing Conglomerate, has announced the promotion of Pooja Sharma to Business Director of Brand Advocacy vertical. Founded in 2010, iCubesWire has a team of more than 300 people across India, Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore and manages more than 250 brands across its array of services.

After successfully spearheading a series of Influencer Marketing programs for the company, Pooja will now take over as the Business Director for the company’s Brand Advocacy vertical. Pooja holds more than 14 years of experience in Influencer marketing departments of companies like India Today, Outlook, One India, and many more, and has worked with brands like Flipkart, Swiggy, Tata Tea, Myntra, to name a few.

Speaking on her new role, Pooja Sharma, said, “I’m delighted to be playing a crucial role in this growth journey of iCubesWire. Since Influencer Marketing has become the next big step for brands, we are happy to have taken the lead with successful brand campaigns. I am thankful to the team for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the vertical.”

Speaking about the promotion, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, says, “Pooja has played a pivotal role in the growth of our brand advocacy business. She has led from the front and has helped us create a strong foothold in the Influencer Marketing Industry. We are confident that Pooja at the helm will fuel the growth for the next phase.”

