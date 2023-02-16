iCubesWire makes key senior hires to leadership team

Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North

iCubesWire has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North.

Ashish Satish Naik brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked in the industry for 22 years. His most recent position was with OLX India as a Director of business, and he has also worked with leading companies such as Times Internet and Network 18 in leadership roles.

Ankit Sethi is backed by over 14 years of professional experience in digital marketing, advertising and brand management. In his most recent role, Mr. Sethi was associated with Sharechat as a business Director, and has worked with several reputed organizations such as Paytm, Carwale, Hindustan Times, Reliance Broadcast, 92.7 Big FM, Wipro, and Wisden.

Commenting on the appointments, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are thrilled to have Ashish and Ankit join our team. Their value as leaders and in-depth knowledge and experience in the industry will be invaluable in driving growth and strengthening our position as a leaders in the market. We are confident their addition will contribute significantly to our business growth and success.”

Ashish will be at the helm of driving business in the Western and Southern regions of India, working closely with clients to develop effective strategies that deliver measurable results. He will also be responsible for expanding iCubesWire’s business in these regions, identifying new opportunities and building strong relationships with key clients.

Commenting on the new role, Ashish Satish Naik, said, “I am thrilled to join iCubesWire and lead the team in West & South India. My experience in the industry has taught me that in today’s digitally-driven fast-paced world, it is essential to stay on top of emerging trends and technologies to remain competitive. I plan to use my knowledge and expertise to bring innovation to the team and help iCubesWire reach new heights.”

Ankit will drive iCubesWire’s business growth in the North India market. In addition, his extensive experience and understanding of the digital marketing industry will enable him to help iCubesWire clients achieve their business goals through innovative and effective digital solutions.

Commenting on the new role, Ankit Sethi, said, “I am excited to join iCubesWire as the Business Director, North. I look forward to driving iCubesWire’s revenue growth and contributing to the company’s vision of providing clients with innovative and effective digital solutions. In addition, I am excited to work with the talented team at iCubesWire and help clients achieve their business goals.”

