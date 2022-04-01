iCubesWire wins digital mandate for Luxor

Digital marketing and creative agency iCubesWire has been onboarded as Luxor's digital and social media marketing partner, a writing instruments brand in the country. iCubesWire, with its expertise in performance marketing, video creation, animation and influencer marketing, will help the brand reach more customers efficiently.

According to the mandate, the agency will shoulder the responsibility of implementing digital marketing practices for the brand. The agency will spearhead Digital Branding, Media Buying, Planning & mandate campaign strategies across all social channels.

Commenting on the association, Pooja Jain, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd, shares, “The online consumer behavior is ever-changing and to keep pace with our customers, we needed to tie up with an agency that understands the evolving dynamics of the online market. We are positive that iCubesWire, with its 12-year old strong foothold in the digital segment, can help us go beyond markets and communicate with our audience effectively.”

Adding on the win, Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, says, “We are off to a great start and are excited to welcome Luxor as one of our valued clients. We are looking forward to making significant contributions towards strengthening Luxor’s online presence and adding more value to the partnership.

