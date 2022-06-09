I-Com Data Creativity Awards 2022: Mindshare & Wavemaker bag two wins each

While Mindshare won silver each for HUL & RKSV Securities campaigns, Wavemaker bagged silver for campaigns for Netflix & The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Mindshare and Wavemaker have bagged big wins at the I-Com Data Creativity Awards 2022.

Mindshare won a Silver each for 'Domex Disinfection Alert System' for Hindustan Unilever and 'Upstox Cric Index - Demystifying Stock Trading Through Cricket' for RKSV Securities.



Wavemaker bagged silver metal each for Netflix India's 'Originals for All' and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's 'India’s Covid War-room: Vaccinating 1.38 Billion Indians'



Ajay Mehta, national head, Mindshare Content+, and Gaurav Sablania, general manager - products and insights, Wavemaker India, made presentations ahead of the awards.



Four entries from India were shortlisted for the awards and all of them won.

