Humour Me bags creative mandate for BOLT

Entertainment creative agency Humour Me has won the strategic creative mandate for India’s largest EV tech conglomerate, BOLT. As per the mandate, Humour Me will be entrusted with the responsibility of executing all the campaigns for the FY 2022-2023 for the brand with an aim to capitalise on the online and offline presence of the brand in India and further strengthen the brand’s emotional connect with the discerning EV consumer. The business will be serviced from Humour Me’s headquarters in New Delhi.

The mandate will encompass strategy, planning and creative solutions. As part of its duties, Humour Me will support BOLT with brand-building and communication, conceptualisation of campaigns and execution via creative assets. The agency will also be working closely with the brand’s marketing team to create consolidated integrated communication programs for the brand.

Recently the All-in-One EV Infrastructure Provider, BOLT announced its appointment as the Principal Sponsor for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Through this partnership, BOLT aims to amplify the message of ‘Electricity Is The New Fuel’, thereby highlighting how the brand is enabling EVs across India thereby increasing the adoption of e-mobility in the country.

Speaking about the association, Dhruv Sachdeva, Founder, Humour Me says, “We are thrilled to partner with Bolt as their key creative partner. We at Humour Me are big believers in India’s move to electric. Bolt is leading the charge on pioneering and driving the last mile connectivity when it comes to uninterrupted mobility for electric vehicles. We are confident that together we will be able to create a brand that is remembered as the category inventor for years to come! When a great mission meets great storytelling you have the potential to drive lasting change and become a cheerleader for the category at large!”

Commenting on the association, Mohit Yadav, Co-Founder of BOLT adds, “We are delighted to on board Humour Me. We believe Humour Me is the perfect partner for supporting BOLT's vision of transitioning towards a greener EV future."

