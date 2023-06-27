'Humbled and honoured': Rohit Jawa, CEO & MD of HUL

Rohit Jawa took charge as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today after Sanjiv Mehta retired. Jawa took to LinkedIn and said, “Today marks my first day as the CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited, and I'm humbled and honoured to be entrusted with this position of great responsibility”.
“Over the last three months as the CEO-Designate, it has been an exhilarating experience getting to know our nimble and future-fit HUL business, solid business strategies and distinctive capabilities that sets us apart. I also met so many people across our business and value chain, got first-hand consumer and product insights from the marketplace and saw the significant on-ground impact we create through our work in communities. Spending time with our young and dynamic Management Trainees; brought back memories of a time when I first walked into the then Hindustan Lever Limited as a Management Trainee in my early 20s. Looking back, while a lot may have changed over the years, what has withstood the test of time is our DNA of 'Leaders build Leaders', our core values and our purpose-driven culture”, his LinkedIn post read.
Jawa further added, "Today's India is full of opportunities, and the consumer story is getting more exciting as it evolves. It is our time to make a real difference through our business and brands and continue to touch the lives of many. With a heart full of gratitude, passion, and focus, I step into shaping our future, together, with my HUL family. I also take this opportunity to thank Sanjiv Mehta from the bottom of my heart for his extraordinary, and transformational leadership in the last decade".
Sanjay Dutt acquires Zim Afro T10 team Harare Hurricane
Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy of Aries Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 4:33 PM | 2 min read
T10’s next destination is Zimbabwe, at the Zim Afro T10, which will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29 July, with all the games being played in Harare.
Joining this journey is Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, in the capacity of Co-owner of the Harare Hurricanes. Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. This will be the partnership’s first activity in the sport of cricket.
The Zim Afro T10 represents franchise cricket’s first foray in Zimbabwe and the tournament will have five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. The other four teams will be Durban Qalandars, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.
The players' draft is slated to take place on the 2nd of July at a grand ceremony in Harare.
Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Mr. Givemore Makoni said, “To see some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry throw their weight behind the Zim Afro T10 gives me immense pleasure, and tells me that the tournament is being well received. Now, all that is left is that the Harare Hurricanes put in a brilliant showing in the tournament next month.”
“Cricket is like a religion in India, and as one of the biggest nations in the sport, I feel it is our duty to take the game to every corner of the world. Zimbabwe has a rich history in the sport and to associate with that and help fans have a great time is something that truly gives me joy. I am looking forward to the Harare Hurricanes doing really well at the Zim Afro T10,” Sanjay Dutt, Co-Owner, Harare Hurricanes, said.
“I am delighted to work with Sanjay Dutt as we make our team the Harare Hurricanes at the Zim Afro T10. It is the most entertaining and enterprising format in the sport and this association is a chance to realise a childhood dream. May the best team win at the Zim Afro T10,” Sir Sohan Roy said.
T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said, “Sohan Roy and Sanjay Dutt coming together is a dream partnership for me, and I am extremely happy that they have chosen the Zim Afro T10 to begin their cricketing journey. Both, Sohan and Sanjay, are very dynamic and great leaders, and I am sure that their team, Harare Hurricanes, will display those characteristics at the Zim Afro T10.”
Havas Media acquires PivotRoots, reiterates M&A focus
Merger & acquisition, diversification and optimising the core product are critical to Havas Media Network’s growth, says Global CEO Peter Mears
By Noor Fathima Warsia | Jun 21, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
As Havas looks to reassert some of the early steps it had taken towards integration and making a meaningful difference, Havas Media Network articulates three areas that remain central to its growth strategy. These include mergers and acquisitions to increase footprint and skills, diversification of services and optimising its core brand.
Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Network, recapped some of the work done in the year gone in a conversation at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and pointed out towards some of the acquisitions done in China and Australia among others. India too joins the league this year with the acquisition of Mumbai-headquartered digital marketing and advertising agency, PivotRoots. “We would be announcing one more soon,” Mears says.
While diversifying its services, performance marketing, ecommerce and Havas Play are some of the big focal areas for the agency. Havas Media has built on its commerce capabilities, where it is now present in 23 different markets in the world with etail experts.
“Havas Play is the third area of focus. It helps our clients at the intersection of culture and technology, where our relationship with Vivendi comes into play and gives us a distinct advantage,” Mears explains.
Replying to how Havas Media Network is optimising its core business, Mears says, “We do this through tech, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We have invested significantly in our core product and modifying it. But more than that, we have invested heavily in talent. Because it is good to have the tools but they are wasted without the human effort. Our product continues to go from strength to strength.”
Collision of transformative technologies with commerce & currency
BW Businessworld presents ‘BW Web 3.0 Summit & Awards’ celebrating the industry leaders navigating the domain of blockchain and Web 3.0 in its first edition
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 17, 2023 3:58 PM | 5 min read
Web 3.0 is the internet's future generation, which intends to decentralise control, improve privacy, and create more seamless and integrated online experiences. It is distinguished by the increasing usage of blockchain technology, decentralised applications (dApps), smart contracts, and the advent of the Metaverse, which provides greater data ownership and control, enhanced security, and higher user autonomy.
Web 3.0 has extended its arms and is generating innovations in a wide range of industries enabling new business models. It promises a more open, transparent, and user-focused internet ecosystem. To celebrate the industry leaders navigating the domain of blockchain and Web 3.0, BW Businessworld presents the inaugural edition of ‘BW Web 3.0 Summit & Awards’ on July 19th & 20th at Aloft, New Delhi.
The vision of the two-day event is to bring together the leaders in marketing, customer acquisition, experience, servicing, relationship management & retention, performance & growth marketing, business intelligence, customer insights, growth & strategies, data strategy & science, advanced analytics & digital tech, content creators, influecers, digital & tech bloggers, digital operations & performance, user interface & experience designers and more under one roof.
The elite list of winners will be announced in a gala ceremony on July 20, 2023 and is presently open to nominations.
To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bw/web-3-0/#nominate
The Jury Panel 2023
The inaugural edition of ‘BW Web 3.0 Summit & Awards’ comprise of jurors such as Akhilesh Tuteja, Global Head for Cyber Security Consulting & India Head for Digital Consulting, KPMG India; Anurag jain, Chief Information & Technology officer, Bajaj Housing Finance; Chetan Trivedi, Chief Information Officer, Vedanta Resources; Mahesh Makhija, Partner & Leader of Digital & Emerging technology, EY India; Manish Amin, Co-founder & Chief Information Officer, Yatra.com; Manoj Srivastava, Chief Information Officer, EaseMytrip.com; Mukesh Sharma, Chief Information Officer, Paisabazaar; Munender Soperna, Chief Information Officer, Lal PathLabs; Namrita Mahindro, Chief Digital Officer – Aditya Birla Chemicals, Filaments & Insulators & Chief Information Officer, Viscose Filament Yarn; Narendra K Saini, Chief Digital & data Offficer, Lupin; Nitin Chugh, Deputy MD & Head of Digital Banking, SBI; Nitin Sethi, Chief Digital Officer – Consumer Businesses, Adani Group; Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Head, CoinSwitch; Pramod Mundra, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Havells India; Raj Mohan Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India; Vanda Ferrao, Chief Marketing Officer, WOW Skin Science; Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors and Yogender Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Carzonrent India
Our Esteemed Speakers
The eminent speakers include of household names such as Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola; Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia; Nitin Sethi, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer of Consumer Businesses, Adani Group; Nitin Chugh, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Digital Banking, State Bank of India; Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India; Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank; Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures; Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer, IndusInd Bank; Abhay Tandon, Digital Innovation Officer, TVS Motor Company; Juhie Gorwara, Head of Brand, Communications, Digital Marketing & CSR, Philips; Rohit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Alpha Zegus; Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, Web3 Discovery Fund, CoinSwitch Ventures; Rahul Mishra, Head of Web 3.0 Initiatives, Shemaroo; Chetan Trivedi, Chief Information Officer, Vedanta; Manoj Srivastava, Chief Information Officer, EaseMyTrip.com; Jagdish Ramaswamy, President & Chief Digital & Information Officer, Hidalco Industries; Harleen Bhati, Head of Growth & Retention, the Good Glamm Group; Govind Singh, Executive Director & group Chief Information Officer, Dalmia Bharat Limited; Mahuya Chaturvedi, head of SBU & Chief Marketing Officer, Baggit India; Vinod Bhat, Chief information Officer, Vistara – TATA SIA Airlines; Ninad Chhaya, Senior Vice President, Reliance Games; Indradyumna Datta, Group Chief Digital Officer, Jindal Steel & Power Limited; Yogender Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Carzonrent India; Raj Mohan Srinivasan, CIO of Enterprise technology Group, Sony Pictures Network; Vatsal Kanakiya, Principal & Chief Technology Officer, 100x.vc and Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra.
Categorisation of Awards
With an in-depth process of recognition with significant performances, various award categories have been listed for the inclusion to the elite group. The categories comprise of two sub-categories, namely ‘organisational awards’ and ‘individual awards’. Organisationsal award category comprises of Web 3.0 Innovation Award, Decentralisation Pioneer Award, Social impact Award, Open Source Champion Award, Best Adoption Strategy, Most Promising Web 3.0 Startup and Best Web 3.0 Community Engagement whereas individual award category includes of Most Innovative Developer, Most Inspirational Web 3.0 Leader, Most Promising Web 3.0 Entrepreneur, Web 3.0 Innovator of the Year, Blockchain Developer of the Year and Best Web 3.0 Community Leader.
Realm of Web 3.0 Summit
The much anticipated two-day summit of BW Web 3.0 Summit takes an insightful turn of events with keynote sessions and panel discussion from industry experts. The topics include of Immersive Technologies – The go-to-destination for growth & engagement of consumer facing-brands, Cryptocurrencies – Where are they headed?, Prioritising the unserved & undeserved – Role of Web 3.0 innovation in facilitating financial inclusivity, Funding the Web 3.0 juggernaut – The ‘who’ & the ‘why’; How decentralised digital ledger technologies are reconceiving user experiences, NFTs – An invaluable addition to your investment portfolio or an interloper in your portfolio mix, Timely policymaking in cementing India’s leadership in Web 3.0 innovation, What does the future of CBDC hold?, Tokenising real world assets – Charting the path towards mass adoption & acceptance, Web 3.0 & the future of entertainment – Reconceiving the fandom experience, Surmounting barriers to entry in blockchain – Enabling mass adoption in corporate India, Bolstering the competitive advantage with the right blockchain solution, Addressing onboarding skepticism in Web 3.0 integration – Luxury brands vis-à-vis the mass market, At the confluence of generative AI & Web 3.0 – Cashing in on real opportunities and Regulating the digital assets economy – progress so far & the way ahead. The two-day summit will include the above panel discussions and keynote sessions.
To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bw/web-3-0/#nominate
Banijay to acquire majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio
The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 5:34 PM | 4 min read
Banijay today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio. Building a stand-out, global media and entertainment powerhouse, the deal will combine the strengths of the established world-renowned content group, with the pioneering capabilities of the live entertainment player.
“Having already bolstered its position as a leading content powerhouse, Banijay has over the years nurtured a creative footprint spanning 21 territories and playing home to 130 labels. In this latest phase of transformative growth, it will unite the creative and commercial strengths of two unique companies to build a differentiated offering in the media and entertainment space,” reada
Founded in 2013, Milan-based Balich Wonder Studio is a creative player which has quickly grown to be a prestigious live event creator and service provider, tapping into a broad range of institutional ceremonies, brand and destination experiences. Firmly on the map globally as a leading reference and go-to for premium live entertainment events, it is credited for the organisation of the highest number of Olympic Games Ceremonies in the world and other prestigious events such as the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup; Pan American Games Ceremonies in Perù 2019 and Chile 2023; 2016 Rio Olympic Games Ceremonies (CC2016); and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games closing and Paralympic Games Ceremonies. Additionally, it has delivered a range of exclusive events for top brands including Louis Vuitton, Formula 1, Ferrari, Dolce & Gabbana, UEFA, MSC, Maserati, Bulgari, IWC, Azimut Benetti and many others. Balich Wonder Studio posted revenues of €315m in 2022.
The deal will bring together the creative strengths of Banijay’s global talent collective, led by CEO Marco Bassetti, with the proven expertise of Balich Wonder Studio’s leading live entertainment team, led by its founders Marco Balich, Gianmaria Serra and Simone Merico, the CEO Stefano Core, and Carolina Dotti and Valentina Saluzzi, partner and luxury experts. A complementary union, the transaction will signal a new era and further growth for both businesses.
Marco Bassetti, Chief Executive Officer Banijay: “Complementary to us in its ambition and entrepreneurialism, Balich has risen to be top of its game in the live-event space, and via this acquisition, there is huge potential for further pioneering growth. We feel fortunate the team chose to partner with us on this trailblazing move and can already see how together we can build additional creative and commercial synergies, to cement the collective as a media and entertainment powerhouse. In marrying our businesses, we will create a unique universe of globally-spanning premium content, and the world’s most-watched ceremonies and illustrious events – ultimately, a one-stop-shop for creativity.”
Marco Balich, Chairman Balich Wonder Studio: "We are glad that a world-class player like Banijay has chosen a committed creative team with the ambition to become the world's most prestigious live entertainment group. Together we feel empowered to accelerate this journey. We share the passion for creativity, the ability to create exceptional content and spread emotions, culture, and beauty as pillars for a better world. Today, after ten years of extraordinary growth, we look forward to an exciting future and we are happy to continue inspiring wonder around the world".
As a creative studio, the live entertainment group has also been involved in a number of public destination developments, creating resident and water shows, immersive experiences and landmark icons like the symbol of World Expo – the celebrated “Tree of Life”, and the 'Whale Shark', a 30-metre symbol suspended in Doha in 2022 to represent the country's focus on preserving its natural environment.
Balich Wonder Studio’s healthy portfolio of successful businesses includes two brands, with operating offices in Europe and the Middle East, which is one the fastest growing and most important markets for the high-end event management industry. At the forefront of innovation, the ESG-committed live event specialist has swiftly grown both its offering and its footprint, and with Banijay, is now poised for further creative expansion.
The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the coming months.
EaseMyTrip.com is the official travel partner of World Padel League 2023
The collaboration provides comprehensive travel solutions to players, officials and fans attending the highly anticipated World Padel League
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 6:51 PM | 2 min read
EaseMyTrip.com becomes the official travel partner of the World Padel League 2023. Padel, a fast–growing racquet sport, has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide and the league is becoming a lucrative platform for brands to reach the masses.
This collaboration between EaseMyTrip and WPL provides comprehensive travel solutions to players, officials and fans attending the highly anticipated World Padel League. One of the key highlights of this partnership is the prominent branding asset that EaseMyTrip is showcasing throughout the tournament. The umpire chair is prominently featuring the EaseMyTrip logo, emphasizing the company’s strong presence and commitment to the sport. Additionally, LED branding is strategically placed around the Padel courts,
Moreover, the tournament venue is hosting big-screen advertisements showcasing the latest travel offers and services from EaseMyTrip. Another exciting aspect of this partnership is the Flash Interview Backdrop, featuring the EaseMyTrip logo and branding during post-match interviews. The entire association will provide visibility to the brand during live matches allowing it to reach millions of Padel fans and viewers.
Speaking about the successful association, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are thrilled to be the official travel partner for the World Padel League as this will help us connect with a wider audience of sports enthusiasts. We have been an active sports marketer and wish to show complete support in this tournament and more to come.’’
"We are delighted to be partnering with EaseMyTrip as the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the World Padel League, this is on the back of a hugely successful partnership during the World Tennis League in 2022. Aside from the sponsorship, EaseMyTrip's best-in-class travel solutions provides global events such as the World Padel League with the tools to simplify complicated travel schedules. We hope to continue to count on their support and strengthen this relationship further in the seasons to come" Said, Rajesh Banga, Chairman – World Padel League.
The world pedal league is happening on June 8 - 11, 2023 in Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai and is being telecasted on Viacom Sports channel, UAE- Abu Dubai Media, Sweden Padel Television and on the World League TV Channel on Youtube.
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 List 2023 to be unveiled today
IMPACT launches the inaugural edition of Marketing 40 under 40 List. The jury that handpicked the 40 achievers was chaired by CVL Srinivas, Country Manager – India, WPP
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is all set to unveil the inaugural edition of ‘IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 List’, brought out under the aegis of its weekly magazine, IMPACT. The list recognizes and celebrates marketing leaders who are under 40 years of age, have made a significant contribution with their body of work in the Marketing domain and will be the future faces of the industry.
THE ESTEEMED JURY
The list was put together by a jury of most esteemed industry leaders, led by CVL Srinivas, Country Manager – India, WPP. Other eminent names on the jury were Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media; Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor & Business Strategist; Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM; Agnello Dias, ex- Creative Chairman, Dentsu India; Avik Chattopadhyay, Co-founder & Partner, Expereal India; Debraj Tripathy, Marketing Communication Consultant; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hearth Ventures; Ashok Lalla, Digital & Marketing Advisor; Sanjay Trehan, Digital & New Media Consultant; Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Advisor to Startups; Sanjay Tripathy, Strategy and Brand consultant; Jacob Kuruvilla, Head of Marketing, Amazon Ads India; Satish Kadu, Founder & CEO, YOptima and Dippak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO, Vserv.
JURY PROCESS
The list was arrived upon after meticulous evaluation by an esteemed jury comprising top industry professionals. These experts, with their deep knowledge and experience, had the challenging task of selecting the most deserving individuals among numerous outstanding nominees.
The felicitation ceremony will take place in Mumbai on Friday, 9th June, 2023 from 4.30 pm onwards.
CEO of Diageo Ivan Manuel Menezes passes away
Menezes was recently hospitalised, following some health issues
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 2:40 PM | 1 min read
Ivan Manuel Menezes, the Indian-born CEO of the world’s largest spirit company Diageo, passed away on Wednesday. The cause of his death is still unknown although he had been admitted to the hospital due to some health concerns, which include stomach ulcers.
The company released a statement saying that Menezes’ recovery took a turn for the worse due to some complications. The doctors reportedly performed an emergency surgery on the ulcer.
Menezes was set to retire this month from the company. He joined Diageo in 1997 after its merger with Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. Menezes helped drive the company’s growth and oversaw many acquisitions over the years.
He was born in Pune and was the son of Manuel Menezes, the chairman of the Indian Railway Board. He is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.
