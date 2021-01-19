Havmor Ice Cream appoints Komal Anand as Managing Director

Havmor Ice Cream, a brand owned by Lotte Confectionery Ltd., has appointed Komal Anand as Managing Director with effect from 12th January 2020. Anand has worked in various leadership assignments and has been instrumental in leading multiple business transformation agendas. Prior to Havmor Ice Cream, he was associated with McCain Foods, where he played a key role to build a strong and profitable business by having led multiple functions such as Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain & Quality. He brings with him 24 years of management experience across food and beverage and CPG companies such as PepsiCo & Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur, and Reliance Retail.

“Anand has successfully created a niche for himself across various profiles and in his current role, he will be responsible for building & driving the strategic road map for future expansion. His diversified yet complementary skillsets, will be critical in building the overall business and expanding the brand's presence across the country. Under Anand’s leadership, the brand aspires positioning itself as a leader in the category,” the company said.

Speaking about his new role, Komal Anand said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Havmor family. The year 2020 was a challenging but 2021 has brought in green shoots of optimism and growth. It will be my endeavor to strengthen and grow the brands reach and consumer focus with an extensive and rapidly expanding array of delightful offerings and make Havmor a household name in every part of the country.”

Over the past decade, Havmor Ice Cream has grown and has a strong presence across the country. The brand offers best savory ice creams with the richest flavours specially curated for the wide spectrum of consumers. Currently, it operates more than 200 flagship ice cream parlours with a vision to expand at least 100 more by the end of 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)