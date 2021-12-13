McCain Foods launches new campaign for home-made burgers

The ‘Just McCain’ campaign showcases the convenience of a homemade McCain burger that cuts both, the wait time and the restaurant bills in half

McCain Foods has launched ‘Just McCain!’ Burger Campaign for its McCain aloo patty and veggie burger patty. The anchor communication of this campaign were two films promoting the superiority of home burgers made with McCain aloo patty and veggie burger patty over online ordered or restaurant fast-food burgers in terms of convenience, prep time and value for money.

The key objective was to remind consumers that they don’t need to step out of their homes when they can ‘Just McCain!’ Whatever the occasion maybe for a burger consumption- once-a-week dining at restaurants, home food delivery, cinema hall snacking, parties like birthdays anniversaries, family get-togethers- McCain homemade burgers are a perfect fit.

The first film takes on the cumbersome process of online ordering- long wait times, multiple calls to the delivery executive, and all you get is a messy, burger gone cold and soggy.

The second film takes on the pains of stepping out of the house at midnight/in traffic or in cold rainy weather. Add to that the exorbitant prices at sought-after burger joints.

The films play on juxtaposing the inconveniences of outside burgers amidst food porn shots of a McCain burger creation at home. The tone is ironic, but upbeat- making for both a visual as well as an audio treat.

Interestingly, this campaign follows the earlier ‘Iss Festival, McCain Ho Jaye’ campaign. While ‘Iss Festival, McCain Ho Jaye’ tapped into snacking moments during festive celebrations, ‘Just McCain’ showcases the convenience of a homemade McCain burger that cuts both, the wait time and the restaurant bills in half!

For this campaign, McCain Foods chose the versatile Aloo Tikki and Veggie Burger Patty along with a subtle integration of French Fries to create a full burger meal that can be enjoyed with the full family.

According to Swati Jain, Head of Sales and Marketing - Retail, McCain Foods “Pandemic has taught us many ways to enjoy the family time, bonding over delicious food is just one of those. We at McCain are committed to providing restaurant-like food at home, with all is convenience and savings. McCain Aloo Tikki and Veggie Burger Patty help our consumers make the most scrumptious burgers at home that can be customised as per the taste of every individual at home. Digital today gives you the flexibility of multiple messaging and sharp targeting to reach out to consumers and we used the medium to reach and engage with our audiences using digital films and an influencer outreach program. ”

According to Abhishek Gupta, Vice President, Adfactors PR Delhi “A scrumptious burger isn’t always a delightful experience. Order it in – and like it or not – it will come cold, soggy, or both. Go out for it and you’re dealing with crowded roads, parking menace or both. Either which way you are waiting for a good burger forever. Enter McCain Aloo Tikki and Veggie Burger Patty – a perfect way to whip up delectable burgers at home. The two films are a tongue-in-cheek portrayal of exactly what happens when you order in or go out for a burger, but don’t ‘Just McCain’. While the narrative outlines the problems you face, the visuals play out a perfect contrast as you see delicious ‘restaurant-style’ burger, made in minutes right at home. ”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)