Harshil Karia named ‘Digital Marketing Agency Head of The Year’ at Media Ace Awards 2023
The other key winners include Shashi Sinha, Navin Khemka and Vinita Jain
The exchange4media Group hosted the seventh edition of Media Ace Awards on November 2, at a glittering award ceremony in Mumbai. At the awards night, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, was honoured with the ‘Digital Marketing Agency Head of The Year’ award for his outstanding work, dedication and innovation. Schbang is creative, media & technology transformation company.
The title of ‘Digital Marketing Agency Head of The Year’ is awarded to a digital agency CEO contributing to the overall growth of the organization through exceptional deliverance, retainers and acquiring new business. The awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of media agencies and its people and is a testament to the tireless dedication of those who had worked tirelessly and push the boundaries.
The Media Ace awards by e4m recognizes the outstanding work and innovation by media agencies in India and celebrates their people for their work and their contribution to the advertising industry. The two main categories comprised of Agency Awards that recognise agencies and People Awards category, that awards individuals who are at the helm of the business.
Dr Amit Arya, former media advisor to Haryana CM, to return to journalism
In the past, Arya has worked in the field of journalism for about 20 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 12:29 PM | 1 min read
Dr Amit Arya, former media advisor to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, may soon return to journalism. Arya had recently resigned from his post citing personal reasons. He served as the media advisor to Manohar Lal Khattar since 2014. In a conversation with Samachar4Media, Arya said that he had resigned from his post due to family reasons. At present he is devoting full time to his family, but will soon return to journalism.
Talking about his journalism days, Arya said that he has obtained a Ph.D. degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. Arya, originally from Haryana, had been in the field of journalism for about 20 years in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.
He is an alumnus of Himachal Pradesh University and has been associated with the student movement. He has also been the Secretary of the Students Union in Himachal University.
IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women enters its 11th year
The jury meet for the prestigious list is scheduled to be held today in Mumbai. Stay tuned for the final 50 list, and until then, here is a look at what to expect this year
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 9:15 AM | 2 min read
IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women enters its 11th year, and today marks an important milestone for this edition as the jury meet is scheduled shortly in Mumbai. This year, like the years before, the long list will be carefully studied by esteemed jury members, chaired by Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, before arriving at the final 50.
IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women has been an important platform to celebrate women achievers this past decade, with significant names from the advertising, media, and marketing industries. Last year, the list saw Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBCTV18, Network18 Group top it. This year too, we have many influential names, who have made a significant impact in their respective fields of work.
Here are the jury members for this year’s IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women –
- Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Bhaskar Sharma, CEO – India, Redbull
- Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare, South Asia
- Shalini Kamath, Founder & CEO, SK & Associates
- Josy Paul, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India
- Jasneet Bachal, CEO & Co- Founder, Earthworm
- Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Propagate & Publicis Beehive
- Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattresses
- Gour Gupta, Chairman & MD, Tribes Communications
- Anjana Ghosh, ex- CEO, Xotik Frujus & ex-Director, Bisleri
- Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India
- CK Kumaravel, CEO, Natural Salons
- Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head - Hindi & Kids TV Network, Viacom18
The list recognises and acknowledges the immense contribution, inspiring leadership and remarkable body of work of these trail-blazing women achievers from Advertising, Media and Marketing. Some previous winners were – Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group (2020); Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries (2019), Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro (2018), Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment (2017), Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms (2016), Kirthiga Reddy, then Managing Director of Facebook India (2015), Rama Bijapurkar, market strategy consultant and acclaimed business author (2014), Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Group (2013) and Vinita Bali, then Managing Director of Britannia (2012).
The process takes note of some pertinent parameters when arriving on the final list. These include contributions to her role, the size of the business she heads/leads, the impact of her work on the profession/industry, and any other notable achievements.
BW Businessworld flags off BWSustainabilityWorld website on World Sustainability Day
The introduction of BWSustainabilityWorld is a step towards realising a sustainable world and will serve as a hub, uniting leaders from various sectors to collectively tackle shared challenges
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 1:55 PM | 3 min read
On World Sustainability Day, BW Businessworld unveiled its new community dedicated to sustainability, ‘BWSustainabilityWorld’ along with its website. The introduction
Under the banner of ‘Sustainable Consumption and Lifestyle Choices,’ this launch event brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, committed to steering India towards a sustainable future. Its core objectives include reduction of carbon footprints, achieving water positivity, building resilient and sustainable supply chains, nurturing social equity, and rejuvenating our invaluable biodiversity. The website launch is an alarming call to catalyse collaborative efforts that drive real change.
Our Saviour Speakers
The launch event of BWSustainabilityWorld hoste
The panel discussions discussed and highlighted recognised crucial elements such as the ethical and environmental imperatives in today's world and the role of businesses in addressing them, how companies can positively influence consumer choices through innovative product design and sustainable marketing strategies, importance of transparent communication in building trust and fostering sustainability, role of eco-labels and certifications in guiding consumer choices, along with the challenges and opportunities associated with these certifications, impact of sustainable supply chain practices on the development and delivery of products and services, strategies to educate consumers about the environmental and social impacts of their choices, psychological influences shaping consumer decisions,strategies for nudging consumers toward more sustainable choices and the role of technology empowering individu
The event also featured a short video showcasing the sustainable practices adopted by the BW Businessworld’s family in their daily lives, contributing to shaping a sustainable planet
2nd edition of BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards 2023 on Dec 6
The theme for this year’s event is ‘reinventing traditional supply chains in wake of global uncertainty’
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 1:52 PM | 5 min read
The significance of effective, sustainable, and technologically advanced supply chains becomes a central role as India navigates the terrain of post-pandemic challenges and geopolitical issues.
The prestigious 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards 2023, scheduled for December 6, 2023, brings together industry leaders, thought influencers, and experts to discuss the transformation, innovation, and resilience of India's supply chain ecosystem. The theme for this year is ‘Reinventing traditional supply chains in wake of global uncertainty’.
The Summit & Esteemed Speakers
The summit aims to establish a blueprint for supply chains that are not only efficient but also competitive, sustainable, failsafe, and digitally progressive. It will delve into the efficiency of the freight carriage lifecycle, optimising supply chain operations and reducing costs and the role of digital transformation in revitalising traditional supply chains with technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and AI. Moreover, the summit will lay a strong emphasis on how heightened interest from investors, regulators, and consumers in sustainability is driving corporate India to create green, transparent, and cyclical supply chains.
The summit will witness participation from a wide range of professionals with an impressive line-up of speakers at the summit.
The speakers include Abhishek Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Supply Chain and Sourcing, Bombay Shaving Company; Ravi Shrivastava, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group; Sreenivas Rao Nandigam, Global Head of Supply Chain, Sun Pharma; Abhishek Purwar, Global Director Supply Chain Architecture, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Ajay Gupta, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer, Jakson Group; Anirban Basu, Executive Director and Head Supply Chain, Dalmia Bharat Limited; Ashish Jha, Head of Supply Chain , India, Electrolux; Baidyanath Kumar, CISO and Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement; Bharat Bhushan Rathi, Head Distribution & Logistics, Mankind Pharma; Bijender Kumar Mishra, Sr. GM & CISO, Alkem Laboratries; Chandan Shirbhayye, AVP & Head of Supply Chain, Aragen Life Sciences; Debasish Das, Chief Information Security Officer, One Tata Operating Network (OTON), TCS; Deepak Sharma, Head - Manufacturing, Supply chain & Logistics (Integrated Supply Chain), Bajaj Electricals; Deepanshu Manchanda, Founder & CEO, Zappfresh; Dr Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia; Kamal Kumar, Head Of Analytics, Myntra; Naveen Srivastava, Head - Planning & Distribution Contract Manufacturing , Jubilant FoodWorks; Neha Taneja, SGM & CISO, Hero MotoCorp; Pavan Choudary, Chairman & Director General, MTaI;, Managing Director, Vygon India; Philip Antony, Head of Supply Chain Management at Baskin Robbins India; Pramod Pandit, Sr. Vice President & Head Commercial (Strategic sourcing & procurement), Ajanta Pharma; Rajat Dhar, Head - Supply Chain, United Colors of Benetton India; Rajeev Mehta, President & Chief Logistics Officer, ACC & Ambuja Cement; Ruchika Arora, Senior Vice President - Global Ops and Strategy, Welspun India; Samik Biswas, Partner & Associate Director, BCG; Sanjeev Aggarwal, Director Supply Chain - South Asia, Hafele India Private Limited; Sudha Shankarnarayan, Director of Quality Assurance - EMENA, Director R&D Middle East & Asia, Papa John's International; Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India; Vineet Jain, Head – Supply Chain, Havells India and Vineet Kumar, Head – Supply Chain Excellence, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Limited.
The event will host insightful panel discussions on subjects such as cold chain and Agri-logistics supply chains, the impact of geopolitics and innovation on manufacturing strategies, supply chain sustainability aligned with corporate ESG initiatives, digital and agile supply chains, combatting cyber risk vulnerability, and retrofitting legacy supply chains with location tracking capabilities.
For more details, visit https://bwevents.co.in/bw/bw-supply-chain-resilience-summit-awards-2023/#Register
The Award Ceremony
The 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Awards 2023, a prestigious part of the event, will recognise and honour individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to enhancing competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience within the supply chain ecosystem.
The ceremony will feature a range of individual and organisational categories. The individual category comprises Supply Chain Innovator of the Year, Supply Chain Sustainability Leader, Supply Chain Visionary Leader (40 & above), Supply Chain Digitalization Champion, Supply Chain Diversity & Inclusion Advocate, Supply Chain Resilience Expert, Supply Chain Mentor of the Year, Supply Chain Collaboration Catalyst, Supply Chain Emerging Talent (Below 35), Supply Chain Change Management Pioneer and Entrepreneurial Supply Chain Leadership. On the other hand, Organisational category include End-to-End Supply Chain Excellence, Outstanding Customer- Centric Supply Chain, Supply Chain Digital Transformation, Excellence in Supply Chain Resilience & Risk Management, Supply Chain Start-Up of the Year, Collaborative Supplier Partnership, Sustainable Supply Chain Leadership, Excellence in Supply Chain Innovation & Creativity, Operational Excellence in Logistics, Supply Chain Education & Development Excellence.
Esteemed Jury
The jury for the awards includes prominent figures such as Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation, who will also serve as the Co-jury Chair. Anirban Ghosh, Head – Centre For Sustainability, Mahindra University; Ankur Bhagat, Vice President& Chief Supply Chain Officer, P&G India; Ashish Mendiratta, CEO & Director Advanchainge; Kopal Agrawal, Chief Procurement Officer, Hindalco Industries; Jagadeesh Kunchey, Executive Vice President – Supply Chain & Logistics (FMCG Business), Engineering Projects & Management Committee Member, ITC; Nitin D Parekh, Chief Financial Officer Zydus Lifesciences; Radha Ramanujan, Chief Financial Officer, Ashirvad by Aliaxis ; Ravi Kumar, Head- Supply Chain Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals (Janssen); Vinay Kushwaha, Chief Technical & Strategy Officer Britannia Industries; Umesh Madhyan, Vice President- Logistics, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages; Anirban Basu, Executive Director and National Logistics Head, Dalmia Bharat Group; Arnab Roy, Zone CFO- Greater India & CFO, Schneider Electric; Ashish Pande, Head of Supply Chain - South Asia Region, Nestle; Alok Mishra, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Sustainability, Welspun Group; Parul Arora, Leadership & Supply Chain Coach and Sneha Oberoi, CFO & EVP Administration, Suzuki Motorcycle India.
For more details, visit https://bwevents.co.in/bw/bw-supply-chain-resilience-summit-awards-2023/#Register
The 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards is expected to be a revolutionary celebration that honours excellence and innovation in India's dynamic supply chain ecosystem.
BW Businessworld's new edition delves into the world of luxury
The latest issue sheds light on the dynamic evolution of the luxury market in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld, in its latest issue dated November 04, 2023, provides an insightful exploration of the changing landscape of the luxury market in India. The issue offers a treasure trove of thought-provoking columns by industry experts, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features that shed light on the dynamic evolution of luxury in the country.
Despite global uncertainties post-Covid, the issue spotlights the growing luxury market in India. Reports indicate a substantial expansion in the consumer base of the luxury market, projected to grow from 400 million people in 2022 to an impressive 500 million by 2030, while the market size is expected to triple during this period.
Changing Dynamics Of Luxury Market
The issue delves deep into the shifting trends in the luxury market, highlighting the significance of convenience, sustainability, and personalisation in the realm of businesses and consumerism. It identifies sectors such as hospitality and lifestyle as the prime driving forces behind future growth.
The cover feature of this edition takes a comprehensive dive into the luxury market and features actor Sonam Kapoor, who shares her perspective on luxury and underscores the importance of preserving traditional crafts and handmade creations. The facets of luxury are examined from multiple angles, with personalisation taking on a new dimension and the hospitality sector customising every detail of luxury holidays.
Readers can also gain insights from industry experts such as Jigar Shah from 82° E, Paul Lee from Amorepacific, and Sharad Agarwal from Lamborghini India in this issue.
Rise Of Various Luxury Sectors
Moreover, the real estate sector is experiencing a notable resurgence, with high-end property sales growing by an impressive 130 percent in the first half of 2023. This signals an unprecedented turnaround in the Indian luxury housing sector. Sustainability takes center stage in today's luxury landscape, with the automobile sector also making strides, as evidenced by the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW X1. The Indian luxury car segment has witnessed a remarkable 16 percent year-on-year sales growth during the first half of 2023, with projections reaching 45,000-47,000 units for the full year.
Biggest Quarter Of The Year - Festive Season
With the festive season in full swing, this quarter is a celebratory time for the market, marked by Navratris, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali. Ecommerce undergoes thorough scrutiny, encompassing various income groups, as businesses place their bets on this sector. The issue emphasises the booming ecommerce industry in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and the advertising opportunities it presents. As the media landscape continues to evolve, this issue explores the power of collaborations, the art of striking the right chord with consumers, and the challenges and opportunities that the advertising world faces.
Additionally, the issue casts a spotlight on the luxury market with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, providing insight into the perspectives and ideologies of the youth regarding luxury. Craftsmanship, sustainability, ethical production, societal values, and responsible marketing are deeply embedded in the youth's concept of luxury, making them a significant force in the luxury market.
In the ‘Last Word’ column, Mira Kulkarni, Founder & MD of Forest Essentials, shares valuable insights into the beauty and luxury market of Ayurveda. She delves into the concept of eternal beauty and the enduring impact of Ayurvedic beauty rituals, all while emphasizing the prime focus on sustainability.
The November 04, 2023, issue of BW Businessworld is an essential guide for readers seeking to stay abreast of the ever-evolving luxury market in India. It offers a comprehensive view of the trends, innovations, and perspectives shaping the future of luxury.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
SML Digital to launch thesecretariat.in, Rajesh Mahapatra named Editor-in-Chief
The portal, focused on demystifying governance and government policy, is expected to go live on November 1
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:00 PM | 3 min read
SML Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. will soon launch The Secretariat, a niche portal focused on demystifying governance and government policy that are key to understanding the rapid transformation in the world’s fifth largest economy, India.
Veteran journalist and former Editor of Press Trust of India Rajesh Mahapatra will lead the venture as its Editor-in-Chief. The portal is expected to go live on November 1.
The Secretariat is a non-partisan platform that will track and explain policies that impact a range of economic, social, environmental and digital domains. It adopts a dive-deep approach to unpacking and studying policy and policy-making, while also aiming to provide a platform for stakeholders to find meaningful solutions.
“We will focus on five key themes – Digitalising Economy, Sustainability, Future of Work, Urbanising India and Geo-economics,” said Kajal Vadodaria, Director at SML Digital Media Pvt. Ltd., a new age media company.
“The functioning of the government and bureaucracy at the Centre and the states will also be a focus of our coverage, besides tracking the people and processes behind policy-making,” she added.
In its effort to deepen and democratise the discourse on public policy, The Secretariat will collaborate with research institutions and disseminate the outcomes of their research to a wider audience.
“The Secretariat will offer a distinctive universe of content that is not merely informative but also deeply insightful and demonstrably intelligent so that our consumers — whether knowledge-seekers or investors looking to understand India — can make informed choices,” said Mahapatra, who has extensively written and reported on India’s economic transformation over the past three decades.
“Digital audiences are coming of age. The demand for niche, quality content is growing. The Secretariat seeks to respond to this growing need,” said Mahapatra who had previously steered digital transformation efforts at the Hindustan Times as its Chief Content Officer.
“On the content front, we will take a less-is-more approach – making our stories stand out for high-impact analysis, expansive reportage and exclusive insights,” Mahapatra said. “We will have a stylish, contemporary voice, committed to views, counter views and opinion and not doctrinaire.”
The Secretariat will follow a Freemium model. While the bulk of the content will be behind a paywall, a curated set of policy news can be accessed gratis.
“At SML Digital, we have built a robust tech and product team over the past year to ensure The Secretariat deploys the best-in-class techniques of digital story-telling, including AI, and offers such compelling content that our audiences will be happy to pay,” Vadodaria said.
