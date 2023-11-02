GroupM takes home the ‘Network of The Year’ award at Media Ace Awards 2023
The exchange4media Group hosted the 7th edition of e4m Media Ace Awards on Wednesday, November 2 in Mumbai. At the awards night, GroupM, WPP's media investment group and a leading media investment company, took home the ‘Network of The Year’ award. The star-studded award ceremony was graced by luminaries including top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes the outstanding work and innovation by media agencies in India and celebrates their people for their work and their contribution to the advertising industry. The awards are given to leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership and direction that has helped mould the media landscape in the country. The agencies and professionals are the driving force behind structuring the media space and its various facets.
A glittering group of media luminaries gathered to celebrate the media agencies and its professionals for their exemplary work, excellence, innovation and creativity. The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
The exchange4media Group hosted the seventh edition of Media Ace Awards on November 2 at a glittering award ceremony in Mumbai. At the glamourous awards night, Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, was awarded the ‘Network Head of The Year’ award. The award ceremony was graced by luminaries including top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing world.
This award is given to the Head (CEO or COO) of a parent network who has contributed critically towards delivering premium service, stimulating growth of the organization and enhancing the industry at large.
Shashi Sinha is the current CEO of the Indian arm of advertising company IPG. Sinha heads all the three media agencies of IPG in India namely, Lodestar, Initiative and BPN. Sinha started his career with Parle as Product Manager. In the early 1990s he set up Lodestar, India's first specialized media planning and buying outfit. He also led the setting up of India's first media research and tools development cell at Lodestar.
Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan star in Ferrero Rocher's Diwali campaign
The #LightupyourDiwali campaign aims to reinforce Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the ultimate gifting choice for consumers
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
Ferrero India Private Limited, part of Ferrero Group, has announced two captivating campaigns featuring Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan.
The #LightupyourDiwali campaign with Hrithik Roshan and the #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaign with Sara Ali Khan are designed to reinforce Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the ultimate gifting choice for consumers during this festive season.
The "Light up your Diwali" campaign by Ferrero Rocher is about fostering heartfelt connections between our loved ones. As part of this initiative, Ferrero Rocher has launched a unique Light Up Your Diwali Greetings platform where people can create and share “Customised Diwali Greetings” for their loved ones. Not only this the Light Up Your Diwali campaign has a contest leg as well where people can participate in the contest and 100 lucky winners stand a chance to win the iconic Ferrero Rocher Pyramid containing 96 golden-wrapped Ferrero Rocher, adding a touch of excitement to this year's Diwali celebrations.
In a display of elegance and indulgence, the brand has come up with a campaign film, where Hrithik Roshan gracefully articulates the desire to light up Diwali for his family. He unveils that Ferrero Rocher, is the Golden Secret to light up his family's Diwali.
In the #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaign, everyone’s favourite Sara Ali Khan takes the spotlight. In the brand film, Sara revealed how Diwali celebrations are always spectacular at her home thanks to Ferrero Rocher Moments. She also highlights the sentiment of how one could make every Diwali moment into an unforgettable and dhamakedar occasion with the affordable premium Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Speaking upon both the campaigns, Zoher Kapuswala Marketing head- Ferrero India, says, “Diwali is a time of joy, togetherness, and making cherished memories. With our #LightupyourDiwali and #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaigns, we aspire to establish Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the go-to choice for consumers who seek to infuse elegance and luxury into their festivities. We share a long-standing relationship with Hrithik and Sara and their appearance amplifies the festive spirit, making Diwali a truly unforgettable experience. We encourage everyone to light up their Diwali with the magic of Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments."
Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments have been a symbol of perfection and indulgence, making it the preferred choice for special occasions and gifting. This Diwali, get ready to celebrate in style and elevate your festive moments with Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Agencies need to learn to say ‘no’ to clients: Sam Balsara
Balsara, Chairman & MD at Madison World, spoke about what worked in favour of media agencies over the past two decades at the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 3:57 PM | 3 min read
“Necessity is the mother of invention,” said Sam Balsara, Chairman & MD, Madison World as he engaged in a chat with Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media at the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, about what worked in favour of media agencies that the past two decades have been so encouraging for this space. “I also believe that big ideas work better than big budgets,” Balsara added.
Going back to the 90s, he took the example of FMCG giant Procter & Gamble and shared that back then, the company had four agencies, and each agency was buying their own media for the brands they handle. “It didn’t take too much of a genius to say, shouldn’t one agency buy all,” Balsara said.
“Having done that, obviously the client also wanted to protect the income of the creative agency. In the US, the market was billions of dollars and in India, it was around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crores. The same percentages that prevailed in the US market, were made applicable to the Indian market and the requirement imposed on the media agency was probably 5 times more than what the erstwhile full-service agency delivered in media,” he further explained.
Speaking about the time when the concept of advertising agencies came into existence, Balsara shared that it started when newspapers began to appear on the scene and to recover their costs, they could sell some space to manufacturers and make some money out of it.
Some manufacturers were ready to utilise that space, but what would appear in that space was what left them confused. “Therefore the newspapers encouraged a bunch of young people with creative ideas to work out creative ads and take them to prospective manufacturers and advertisers so that the newspaper could fill the space,” Balsara mentioned.
This was a service offered by the newspaper to the advertiser for which the newspaper paid the agency a 15% commission of what the advertiser paid the newspaper. “That is why the concept of gross commission came about, which now is sadly dying,” he shared.
Over the years, Balsara continued, the competition increased, agencies’ services became popular and advertisers realised that instead of just using an agent that was fostered on them by the media owner, they had a better ability to evaluate which agency was good for them. “That is when the tables shifted and clients began to appoint advertising agencies,” he said.
He feels that today is a scenario, advertising agencies need to learn to say ‘no’ to a client. “If we as an agency learn this one thing, I believe we will be doing a service to the advertiser,” Balsara said.
He also shared that in the first five years of Madison, the agency used to hire from institutes like Bajaj and MICA. “However, since the last 10 years there is not a single student from MICA that an advertising agency can afford,” he added.
Balsara also feels that media agencies have done an admirable job in the last 20 years. “I think by and large the response of the media agencies has been far better than many other sorts of agencies, especially the creative agencies. So if we continue to be responsive and alert, I think the future of media agencies will be good and strong,” he said.
Dabur India ad spends up 43% in Q2 FY2024
The FMCG giant recorded a 7.3% growth in revenue from operations at Rs 3,203.8 crore
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
Dabur India Limited ended the second quarter of 2023-24 with a 7.3% growth in Revenue from Operations at Rs 3,203.8 Crore, driven by steady performance of both the Home and personal care and healthcare businesses.
The Q2 Revenue growth stands at 10.4% on a Constant Currency basis. The India Business saw key brands and products posting category-leading growths with market share gains across 90% of the product portfolio.
The India FMCG Business ended the second quarter with a Volume Growth of 3%. Consolidated Net Profit for the quarter marked a 5.1% jump to Rs515.1 Crore, up from Rs 490.1 crore a year earlier.
the Net Profit without the exceptional legal costs increased by 14.1%. Ad Spends for the quarter marked a 42.6% growth in the Consolidated business and 40.3% in the Standalone business. Consolidated Operating Profit posted a 10% growth during the quarter.
"We have delivered steady Revenue and double-digit Operating Profit growth with improvement in gross margins led by moderating inflation. We believe we are on the right path with our strategic playbook. We remain focused on managing our business with agility, leveraging our strong distribution footprint while enhancing our margins, quarter after quarter," Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohit Malhotra said.
"We have witnessed a marked sequential improvement in urban demand, led by new-age channels. While the rural growth still lags urban demand, the gap has reduced. We are increasingly optimistic of the future as we are seeing green shoots of recovery in Rural sentiments. We will continue to invest behind our brands, distribution infrastructure and innovation to deliver volume-led profitable growth," he added.
Dabur's International business continued its strong growth momentum with a 23.6% jump in Constant Currency terms in the second quarter. During the quarter, the MENA business grew by 18.4%; Egypt by 35% and the Turkey business by 78%.
Category Performance
Dabur's Digestive business, riding on steady performance of its flagship brand Hajmola, grew by 18.1%, while the Home Care business reported a 15.1% growth.
The Ayurvedic OTC and Ethicals business grew by 8.1%. the flagship toothpaste franchise Dabur Red ended the quarter with a high single-digit growth with continued market share gains. While the unseasonal rains in the key North Indian markets 1^ impacted the beverage business during the quarter, the Foods business ended with a 40.4% surge.
The recently acquired Badshah brand reported a 16.4% growth during the quarter.
Dividend
The Board of Directors of Dabur India Ltd declared an Interim Dividend of 275% for 2023-24.
"Continuing with our payout policy, the Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 2.75 per share, aggregating to a total payout of Rs 487.31 Crore," Dabur India Ltd Chairman Mr. Mohit Burman said.
Media Ace Awards 2023: GroupM, Wavemaker, Madison OOH walk away with big honours
Sam Balsara honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award; Shashi Sinha, Navin Khemka, Harshil Karia and Vinita Jain among other key awardees
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 9:56 PM | 3 min read
The seventh edition of e4m Media Ace Awards was held today (November 2) at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, marketers and experts from the advertising and marketing sphere.
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. Among other key winners of the night were Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, who was bestowed the ‘Network Head of The Year’ honour; Navin Khemka, CEO, South Asia, EssenceMediacom, took home the ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’ title; Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, was named ‘Digital Marketing Agency Head of The Year’ and Vinita Jain, Director, Prachar Communications, bagged the ‘Independent Agency Lead of The Year’.
Among media agencies who were celebrated, GroupM took home the ‘Network of The Year’ title. Wavemaker was adjudged ‘Media Agency of the Year’. EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were runners-up in this category. On the other hand, Pivotroots - A Havas Company bagged the ‘Network Digital Marketing Agency of The Year’, while FCB Kinnect and Wavemaker were the runners-up.
The ‘Non-Network Digital Marketing Agency of The Year’ award was bagged by LS Digital. Schbang and BC Web Wise won the 1st runner-up title, while White Rivers Media was the 2nd runner-up under this category.
The winner for the ‘Independent Agency of The Year’ went to Prachar Communications, while Alliance Advertising Pvt Ltd and Valappilla Communications were the runners-up. Madison OOH bagged the ‘Out of Home Agency of The Year’ honour while Laqshya Media Group was the runner-up for the same.
The ‘Influencer Marketing Agency of The Year’ was given to OML. The Goat Agency and One Digital were the runners-up under this category. Meanwhile, Mindshare bagged the ‘Content Marketing Agency of The Year’ title while Havas Play and Supari Studios were the runners-up.
The ‘Health and Wellness Marketing Agency of The Year’ was awarded to Brandcare while Pentacle and Mindwave Media were the runners-up. Xaxis was named the ‘Programmatic Advertising Agency of The Year’ with Lemma as the runner-up. GroupM ESP won the ‘Sports & Entertainment Agency of The Year’ title whereas Havas Play was the runner-up. The ‘EXPERIENTIAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR’ was awarded to Shobiz Havas while Madison TurnT and George P.Johnson were the runners-up in this category.
Trupti Mali of Interactive Avenues was awarded the ‘Client Lead of The Year’ honour. Danish Khan of Starcom and Priya Chauhan of Interactive Avenues were the runners-up. The ‘Rising Star of the Year’ title was won by GroupM’s Sonam Upadhyaye with Chirag Chandiramani of Starcom and Interactive Avenues’ Sheetal Seth being the runners-up.
The Media Ace Awards celebrate outstanding works done by media agencies and honour industry heads and leaders for their exemplary works and contribution to the media ecosystem.
The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
The event was powered by ABP News while the Gold Partners were Dangle Ads and Shemaroo Network.
MS Dhoni bats for power of prayer to bring home the World Cup in Zed Black Agarbatti ad
Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 2:21 PM | 2 min read
Zed Black Agarbatti and former cricketing legend MS Dhoni have come together to celebrate the spirit of collective prayers and the power of viral prayers during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Speaking about this partnership, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House shares "We are truly honored to have reunited with the legend, MS Dhoni as a part of the Zed Black family since almost a decade now. His leadership and the values he stands for aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Through this dynamic association, we hope to inspire individuals and communities to come together, celebrate moments, and extend their collective blessings".
"The new TVC, which captures sentiments of joy and euphoria is sure to make waves and strike a chord with the nation and offer their shared prayers and well-wishes for Team India. Zed Black has established a strong presence in the preferences of Indian consumers and has a significant share in the Indian market. Our strategy involves a dedicated focus on a wide array of regional fragrances, alongside our commitment to exploring innovative fragrances and research and development methods. With the upcoming festive season, we anticipate a surge in demand", remarked Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.
Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season. Anand Oberoi, Managing Director Oberoi IBC said, “With their products being an integral part of households across India, Zed Black has often been associated with the power of prayers and spiritual rituals. This collaboration with MS Dhoni and the new TVC underlines the belief that collective prayers have the potential to create a positive aura and bring good luck not only to the cricket field but also to our lives.”
Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), with a rich history spanning three decades, is renowned for its diverse range of top-notch products. Their portfolio includes agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more. Some of their household brands include Zed Black, Manthan, Samarpan, Coach, Orva, and Din Din.
