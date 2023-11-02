Wavemaker bags ‘Media Agency of The Year’ title at Media Ace Awards 2023

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” said Sam Balsara, Chairman & MD, Madison World as he engaged in a chat with Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media at the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, about what worked in favour of media agencies that the past two decades have been so encouraging for this space. “I also believe that big ideas work better than big budgets,” Balsara added.

Going back to the 90s, he took the example of FMCG giant Procter & Gamble and shared that back then, the company had four agencies, and each agency was buying their own media for the brands they handle. “It didn’t take too much of a genius to say, shouldn’t one agency buy all,” Balsara said.

“Having done that, obviously the client also wanted to protect the income of the creative agency. In the US, the market was billions of dollars and in India, it was around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crores. The same percentages that prevailed in the US market, were made applicable to the Indian market and the requirement imposed on the media agency was probably 5 times more than what the erstwhile full-service agency delivered in media,” he further explained.

Speaking about the time when the concept of advertising agencies came into existence, Balsara shared that it started when newspapers began to appear on the scene and to recover their costs, they could sell some space to manufacturers and make some money out of it.

Some manufacturers were ready to utilise that space, but what would appear in that space was what left them confused. “Therefore the newspapers encouraged a bunch of young people with creative ideas to work out creative ads and take them to prospective manufacturers and advertisers so that the newspaper could fill the space,” Balsara mentioned.

This was a service offered by the newspaper to the advertiser for which the newspaper paid the agency a 15% commission of what the advertiser paid the newspaper. “That is why the concept of gross commission came about, which now is sadly dying,” he shared.

Over the years, Balsara continued, the competition increased, agencies’ services became popular and advertisers realised that instead of just using an agent that was fostered on them by the media owner, they had a better ability to evaluate which agency was good for them. “That is when the tables shifted and clients began to appoint advertising agencies,” he said.

He feels that today is a scenario, advertising agencies need to learn to say ‘no’ to a client. “If we as an agency learn this one thing, I believe we will be doing a service to the advertiser,” Balsara said.

He also shared that in the first five years of Madison, the agency used to hire from institutes like Bajaj and MICA. “However, since the last 10 years there is not a single student from MICA that an advertising agency can afford,” he added.

Balsara also feels that media agencies have done an admirable job in the last 20 years. “I think by and large the response of the media agencies has been far better than many other sorts of agencies, especially the creative agencies. So if we continue to be responsive and alert, I think the future of media agencies will be good and strong,” he said.