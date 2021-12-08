Haresh Nayak launches new independent venture Connect Network Inc.

Former COO, Dentsu International, Media Service line & Group MD, Posterscope South Asia has announced the launch of a new Independent Venture which is a strong step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Ambition is to be an Indian MNC, starting from India spreading across the globe in sometime. With access to a diverse, comprehensive range of marketing solutions spanning Brand Advertising, Brand Experiences, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Shoppers Marketing, Out of Home, Sports Marketing, Smart City Solutions, and numerous specialty communication services to drive bottom-line results for our clients.

Headquartered in Mumbai the agency will also have operations in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Connect Network Inc. strives to be leader across all consumer connection points in our endeavor to bring human and business insights with convergence of technology to create rewarding experiences.

On the launch of Connect Network Inc. Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO said, " This is an Independent Network for all clients and agencies. Our ambition is also to make this a global network emerging out of India. With tech playing so much important role we are also attempting to connect AdTech with MarTech to make communication more action oriented and result driven. We will bring best talent, technology, commerce & experience as our core to service clients across.”

Haresh has 20+ years of progressively responsible experience directing businesses across OOH, Celebrity & Sports management, Influencer Marketing, Shoppers Marketing, Smart city & CSR advisory. Have led these companies through start-up, survival, turnaround and growth modes. As a senior manager providing dynamic and visionary leadership launched Posterscope in 2008 for OOH, subsequently followed by other lines of business. In his last 13 years of journey has driven success with integrity & philosophy of open architecture created teams across domains to build a strong & consistent growth.

Over the years he has also driven multiple MarTech & AdTech initiatives across lines of business to see action-oriented & result-driven outcomes across all lines & departments of business. Before Joining Dentsu International, ran successful operations at Prime Outdoors & Aaren Initiative – now Rapport (IPG).

