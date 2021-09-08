Haresh Nayak exits dentsu

Sahil Arora, SVP & Head of CSR, Indeed, dentsu India, has also quit

Haresh Nayak, president for dentsu’s Posterscope Asia Pacific, has called it quits, e4m has learnt from sources.

Nayak was elevated as the President in April 2020. He was also holding the additional post of Managing Director of Postercope India.

Along with Nayak, Sahil Arora, SVP & Head of CSR, Indeed, dentsu India, has also quit, the sources said.

The two resignations follow a series of high-level exits from dentsu.

The dentsu group in India has seen spates of exits in the last few months. The first bigwig to step down was Agnello Dias, co-founder and chief creative officer of Taproot Dentsu. Dias initially announced that he will continue to be a consultant for key brands, but within few months made a full exit. However, the exits became rampant in the last two weeks with back-to-back resignations of senior leaders like iProspect’s chief executive officer (CEO) Rubeena Singh; Dentsu Performance Group’s CEO Vivek Bhargava; and CEO of Dentsu programmatic, and chief data officer of Dentsu Asia Pacific Gautam Mehra.

The exits became bigger with every passing day. Next in line were Dentsu India’s CEO Anand Bhadkamkar, and Shamsuddin Jasani, group managing director of Isobar South Asia.

