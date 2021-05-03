GSK Global Marketing Manager Ketaki George quits

GSK Global Marketing Manager Ketaki George has decided to bid adieu to the consumer healthcare company. George had taken up the Global Marketing Manager role in August 2020.



An old GSK hand, George has collectively spent 13 years at GSK and GSK Pharmaceuticals India. She had spent almost a decade at GSK Pharmaceuticals India before taking up the global role.



"After 13.5 yrs, I bid adieu to GSK! My association with GSK has been extremely fulfilling, enriching and has left an indelible mark in my life. Grateful to all my amazing mentors, coaches, managers, and teammates who have made my journey memorable and exciting. As I decide to move on to a new career chapter I thank GSK for all the incredible experiences. Excited and ready for a new start!" George said in a LinkedIn post.



In her global role, George was managing brands across various therapies. She was leading a global cross-functional team to drive brand strategies across geographies. In her GSK India stint, George spearheaded the marketing of two business units managing brands across the product lifecycle.

