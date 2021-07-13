Medikabazaar strengthens leadership team with four key appointments

R K Narayanan has joined as VP, and Manu Dixit, Rakesh Gurkha and Chaitanya Sapkal as Business Heads across different verticals of the company

MedikaBazaar, a Medical and HealthTech procurement platform, announces the appointment of four senior hires to strengthen its leadership team across the country.

R K Narayanan joins MediaKabazaar as the Vice President-Business Partner for its VPO (Value Purchase Organization) business. Narayanan brings with him 30 years of rich experience in expanding the business and has previously worked with Boston Scientific handling upstream marketing & CTO programs. He has also been associated with companies like Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Indchem Electronics. At MediaKabazaar, he will be responsible for supporting the creation of product segments in equipment and devices and expand customer offerings across the VPO business.

Another addition in the VPO business, Manu Dixit joins MediaKabazaar as the Business Head for the South and West regions. With a strong track record of leading the growth of some of the brands such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Zydus, Dixit will be responsible for OEM tie-ups and will address the procurement needs of all medium and small-size hospitals across the region.

The other two Business Heads who have joined MediaKabazaar are Rakesh Gurkha and Chaitanya Sapkal. Rakesh who has joined the Dental vertical comes with over 22 years of experience in sales and has been associated with companies like Cortex Dental Implant Industries, Acteon, Danaher & the Kavo Group. He will be leading the business along with the current Dental Sales team across regions. While Chaitanya will be responsible for spearheading and expanding the diagnostic business across India. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in handling sales in the West and South regions and has worked with brands like Abbott Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, and Trivitron Diagnostics.

Welcoming the new leadership team, Vivek Tiwari, CEO, and Founder, MediaKabazaar said, “We are thrilled to have this dynamic team join us at such an important juncture in MediaKabazaar’s growth journey. The new leadership team holds a strong professional track record and cultural connect with the local markets, which I am confident will further help us move strongly towards achieving our mission of ensuring that, people have access to innovative and quality health treatment.”

Medikabazaar has been expanding its presence by leaps and bounds. Currently, the company’s workforce includes over 600 employees and it plans to double that to 1200 by the end of this financial year in line with its aggressive growth plans.

