Shemaroo appoints Mohan Gopinath as Business Head-Bollywood

Shemaroo Entertainment today has announced the appointment of Mohan Gopinath as its Business Head – Bollywood. In his new role, Mohan will be responsible for driving the Bollywood business of Shemaroo, which is celebrating 60 years of entertaining India.

Mohan comes with 25 years of rich experience in the media and broadcasting space across various functions. Mohan was with Zee Entertainment for almost two decades and then he co-founded the Bengali Movie Channel “Aamar Cinema” and Hindi GEC, “Azaad TV”. He was an advisor on the launch of Viacom’s movie channel – Rishtey Cineplex as well.

Shemaroo is synonymous with Bollywood and has one of the largest repositories of content (Premiere and Classic). Over the years, the brand has owned rights to several iconic movies which include Amar Akbar Anthony, Hunter, Jab We Met, Beta, amongst others. Recently Shemaroo FilmiGaane YouTube channel crossed a mega milestone of 60 million subscribers. According to the data by influenex.com, the channel ranks 3rd amongst the most popular music YouTube channels in India. It has a monthly viewership of 500+ million and it attracts around 15+ million views per day.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment commented, “We are elated to have Mohan join the Shemaroo family. We have ambitious growth plans to expand and monetize our Bollywood content and therefore Mohan’s expertise and seasoned business acumen would strengthen our foothold in the market while scaling the business. Mohan’s appointment is aptly timed as we are getting ready for the leap to lead the exciting digital future of entertainment.”

Mohan Gopinath, Business Head – Bollywood, Shemaroo Entertainment added, “Bollywood has always been an integral part of Shemaroo. We all have fond memories of watching some of the iconic Bollywood movies on various Shemaroo platforms. I am thrilled to take this role as I look forward to working with this dynamic team to steer the expansion of this category using my expertise.”

Mohan holds an MBA degree from Mumbai University and some of his core competencies include Capital raising, company management, product development, Budget management, New Business Development, Strategic alliances, and negotiations, amongst others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)