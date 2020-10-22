Gozoop wins social media duties for Mint

Gozoop has won the social media duties for Mint. Gozoop is in charge of creating a comprehensive social media strategy that focuses on driving their recently launched brand campaign ‘Growth is on’ and also building brand awareness on digital platforms and touchpoints in a creative and innovative way.

Commenting on the launch, Anuradha Sehgal, Business Head, Mint said: “At a time when businesses and the economy are going through challenging times, Mint is sending a straightforward message: ‘Think Ahead, Think Growth’. This is Mint’s new tagline.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve tweaked the Mint logo to make it more contemporary and implemented a unified brand identity across print and digital platforms.

Growth is a mindset and we’re committed to supporting and inspiring it.

We want to inform our readers that their desire for growth, personal and professional, will be met by credible news and insight served up by Mint’s journalists and columnists.”

As part of the three-month project, Gozoop’s key responsibilities will be to focus on social media management, development of creative assets and content planning. They will also help Mint’s team to effectively launch and ensure 360-degree social media engagement for their upcoming campaign and up the game of creative management.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said: “Growth is a mindset and nothing remarkable can be achieved without it. We look forward to working with our partners MINT in promoting this important message and inspiring billions.”

Nikita Malhotra, Director-Brand Solutions, Gozoop said, “Mint is a well-established publication from the HT stable which is introducing its first brand campaign in over a decade. We are confident that this partnership will help the brand take the new message of “Think ahead, Think Growth” to readers. Gozoop is excited to be a part of this new journey that it has embarked on. The aim is to create a distinct image for Mint in line with its superior and distinctive offering and grow its footprint among millennials.”