Gozoop to handle digital duties of British Council Examinations & English Services India

Gozoop has won the creative digital mandate for British Council Examinations and English Services India following a multi-agency pitch.

As a part of the mandate, Gozoop will be responsible for building the brand on digital, including creative campaigns, customer experience, developing effective digital engagement strategies, social media management and development of creative assets. This association aims to integrate the digital presence and build content across all platforms.

The British Council Examinations and English Services is recognised across India for its network of three libraries and cultural centres. They offer a range of specialised projects in arts, education, English language and society to audiences across India and more than 100,000 members. They also provide access to English language training and learning for both students and teachers and enable opportunities to study in the UK.

Speaking about the association, Namita S Bawa, Marketing Director, British Council Examinations & English Services India said “We are very pleased to associate with Gozoop in India. We believe that brand development through effective creative positioning will drive an effective campaign and we are confident that Gozoop can help us deliver our brand strategy by positioning us effectively across all channels. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with Gozoop.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoopsaid,“For good ideas to become great, they require solid execution especially on digital in today's times. With our years of experience on making things happen on digital and beyond we look forward to helping our partner British Council win in this new world.”

Janhavi Iyer, Associate Director-Content Strategy, Gozoop said, “ With this digital creative mandate, we look forward to re-imagining a well-loved brand and its communication in the digital age. As Gozoop, we have long believed that a strong understanding of consumer behaviour in the digital space is the key to creating meaningful communication and creative ideas that truly connect with people. And this win is a decisive step in our journey towards maximising the potential of the digital-ecosystem when powered by creativity at its core.”