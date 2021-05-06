Gozoop appoints Sushil Anantharaman as Media Director

Digital-first integrated marketing agency – Gozoop has appointed Sushil Anantharaman as the Media Director. He reports to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, and is responsible for media strategies for leading mandates – EuroSchool, GNC, Ace Blend, Bisleri, 3M, Times Interact & Tata Steel.

With over 10 years of experience in the Digital media workforce, Sushil has a detailed understanding of media planning and buying. Previously, Sushil has worked with leading agencies like Madison, PHD, Maxus, Carat & Hansa Cequity while responsible for digital & mobility duties of brands like Godrej Properties, Raymond’s, HUL, Tata Motors, ITC & Babbel. He has been part of a team that has been the recipient of one of India`s most awarded campaigns, KKT for HUL, and the Tata Tiago launch, which is one of the most awarded digital media campaigns.

Commenting on his appointment, Sushil Anantharaman, Media Director, Gozoop said, “Gozoop aligns well with my core belief that everything is constantly evolving and, we, with the aim of being a force in the digital media space, or for that matter just human beings, should also be ready to evolve and constantly keep learning. It also understands my belief in having sufficient human resources to be ready to take on the task of being a force in this field. The Digital-first & integrated digital approach will help us build brands and make them more visible in their landscape. Together, we look forward to creating path-breaking strategies that will be remembered by marketers and aspirants in the industry.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, “Sushil is one of those rare professionals in our industry who comes with deep expertise and at the same time has profound humility. I am confident of our media capabilities rising to the next level under his leadership and becoming unmatched forced when coupled with our existing creative capabilities.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)