Gozoop appoints Gillian Marie Hooper as Group Director

Digital-first integrated marketing agency Gozoop has appointed Gillan Marie Hooper as Group Director – Brand Communications. She reports to Premkumar Iyer, Vice President- National Operations, and handles leading Brands like Taj Hotels, Intermiles, Viacom18, Gulf Oil, Ace Blend Zee Zindagi, and British Council amongst others.

Gillian comes to Gozoop with more than 11 years’ experience across digital marketing, where she has helped build brands’ marketing strategies along with reputation and crisis management. In her previous stint, Gillian worked with Genesis Burson Cohn-Wolfe, where she led key client relations for brands like Britannia, Tata Sky, IndiGo, and 3M India. During her formative years, she has worked with media channels like Network 18, Solutions| Digitas and Interactive Avenues where she has picked up valuable skills in communication and marketing.

Commenting on her appointment, Gillian said, “I joined Gozoop with a strong intention to learn, grow and build a strong performance yet open environment with internal and external stakeholders. It gives me immense pride to know that Gozoop and I share the same values and vision of building strong brands and stronger relationships with our clients. With the dynamic industry we work in, it is important to be seen as a brand partner instead of just another agency, because when we start working as one unit that is where the true magic happens. I look forward to creating work which people will remember and with Gozoop providing that environment, I’m sure we’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, "GOZOOP is experiencing explosive exponential growth, and we’re delighted to have someone as experienced, skilled, and culturally aligned as Gillian on board to help us GO... ZOOP further, faster.”

