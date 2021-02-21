Gov working on law to regulate social media: Ram Madhav

The senior BJP leader was speaking at the launch of his new book 'Because India Comes First'

BJP leader Ram Madhav, who was speaking at the launch of his new book 'Because India Comes First' on Saturday evening, said that the government is working on a law to regulate social media.

At the event hosted by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Madhav said that social media has gained so much power in recent years that it can even topple governments, promote anarchy and weaken democracy. But regulating it is difficult since they are borderless. He proposed that the government is working towards tackling it since the existing laws cannot stop it.

The Indian government has been embroiled in a spat with Twitter leadership over the blocking of certain accounts in the light of the ongoing farmer's protests. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had issued an ultimatum to the social networking site to abide by Indian laws.

