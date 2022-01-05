Good Glamm Group acquires Winkl, Vidooly; forms Good Creator Co

India’s leading influencer management, marketing and analytics platforms Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly have come together as the Good Creator Co, India’s largest creator ecosystem. This announcement also unveils the stealth mode acquisitions of Winkl and Vidooly by the Good Glamm Group. They both have now spun off as part of the Good Creator Co.

The Good Creator Co (GCC) is co-founded by Malini Agarwal, Nowshad Rizwanullah & Mike Melli (from MissMalini Entertainment), Rahul Singh & Nikhil Kumar (from Winkl) and Subrat Kar, Nishant Radia & Ajay Mishra (from Vidooly) with a vision to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem providing cutting-edge technology and solutions to influencers and brands.

The Good Creator Co. comprises India’s top influencer marketing platforms - Plixxo & Winkl, who have 250,000 influencers and reach 70+ million users every month. Vidooly - one of the world’s leading content and creator analytics companies and MissMalini - a leading celebrity and macro-influencers talent management and creative agency. Together, all these capabilities and influencer reach make the ‘Good Creator Co.’ a Creator powerhouse unified with and backed by a highly scalable technology platform.

The Good Creator Co. will offer content creators and influencers access to the best brand campaigns, extensive monetization opportunities, as well as affiliate and creator commerce programmes, celebrity talent management services and more via the app. Through the Good Creator Co app influencers can showcase their work, network with one another, gain access to cutting-edge resources and masterclasses to accelerate their growth along with GCC’s powerful database for all service providers.

The Good Creator Co. offers a full stack influencer marketing and services solutions to India’s leading consumer brands and media agencies that are backed by data, technology and influencer and content expertise to create meaningful campaigns with measurable ROI. It will provide brands access to detailed content and creator data analytics, and a brand-to-creator collaboration platform along with innovative content creation solutions for OTT and movie production opportunities and more.

The Good Creator Co. currently has a Rs 75 crore revenue run rate and is targeting a Rs 250 crore revenue run rate by December 2022. The Good Creator Co. has a vision to be a market leader in the influencer management and marketing industry and be the platform that helps influencers in India make the most amount of money.

The Good Creator Co. is a spin-off created from all the influencer companies of the Good Glamm Group, consolidating them under one independent umbrella and technology stack. GCC has raised Rs 200cr seed capital from the Good Glamm Group and will use those funds to further build out its technology platform, and acquire and invest in complementary influencer companies and technology solutions. GCC will function independently and will look to raise further rounds of capital from external investors.

“As the Good Glamm Group, we have always believed that content and creators coming together with commerce is the future for direct-to-consumer brands. With this in mind we partnered with the best creator companies and welcomed MissMalini, Winkl, Vidooly and Plixxo to the Good Glamm family. Today we are proud to announce the formation of the Good Creator Co - India’s largest creator ecosystem empowering millions of creators to scale up and be financially independent as well as offer the easiest solution for brands to work with creators at scale.”, says Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, Plixxo.

“I am super thrilled to become a Co-founder at Good Creator Co! Being a first-mover in the influencer industry as "MissMalini" this is a huge opportunity to give back to the creator community through dream projects like the Creator Academy, Creator House, Creator Studio, and elevated events, experiences and so much more. We look forward to joining forces with Plixxo, Winkl and Vidooly to form India’s leading Influencer ecosystem!” says Malini Agarwal, Co-Founder, Good Creator Co. and Founder, MissMalini Entertainment

“We’re excited to join hands with the Good Glamm Group to form the Good Creator Co, to build the largest creator ecosystem in India. To make this happen, we are leveraging our expertise in product & technology at scale to bring creators across niches, categories and audience sizes on a single platform. This aligns perfectly with Winkl’s original vision of empowering millions of creators to become large brands in themselves and helping them become financially independent, and the formation of The Good Creator Co is the perfect home to bring our vision to life,” says Rahul Singh, Co-Founder, Good Creator Co. and Co-Founder & CEO, Winkl.

“In today’s world, data alone doesn’t do it. It's the journey of translating data into information into insights into knowledge. This partnership will address a lot of pain points in the online video & influencer marketing space, related to performance and KPIs. We are thrilled to join “The Good Creator Co”. Vidooly’s actionable insights clubbed with the network and reach of our fellow GCC companies should revolutionise the budding creator economy in the country,” says Nishant Radia, Co-Founder, Good Creator Co. and Co-Founder & CMO, Vidooly

All co-founders will work together with the shared vision of creating the largest, global creator ecosystem, helping influencers scale-up and monetize effectively as well as helping brands engage influencers at scale with demonstrable ROI.

