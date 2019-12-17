FrogIdeas appoints Nikhil Sharda as Creative Director

Sharda has over 15 years of media experience and has advised various clients including Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti, Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the European Union

Digital Marketing and Corporate Reputation Agency FrogIdeas has appointed Nikhil Sharda as Creative Director. Sharda will be responsible for driving strategic growth digital campaigns and advise and add value to clients at FrogIdeas.

Commenting on Nikhil’s appointment, Jatin Modi, Founder & CEO, said, “I'm very pleased to welcome Nikhil to FrogIdeas. Our vision for 2024-25 is very clear and bringing in Nikhil is a step in the right direction. Nikhil is stepping in at a great time when the B2B marketers are expecting creativity in the digital campaigns. With his expertise and his hands-on rich experience, I'm sure that Nikhil will add value to our clients and our help achieve our vision."

Sharda, an ex AdGlobal360 Digital Evangelist, comes in with over 15 years of media experience and has advised and counselled various clients like Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti, Bureau of Indian Standards, BSB Edge, Delhivery, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the European Union to name a few. A published author, Nikhil was also a part of eFiction India, a monthly short fiction magazine, serving as its Chief Managing Editor for a total of seven years.

On the new role with FrogIdeas, Nikhil Sharda, said, “FrogIdeas has been making remarkable waves with its approach in the B2B game. I am therefore excited to take on this role to continue delivering creative business solutions that will further revolutionalise our B2B edge. I am delighted to be working alongside a powerful creative team and look forward to exceeding expectations with our creativity and creating an even bigger impact in the region.”

FrogIdeas is redefining its vision and aims to build a highly effective and sophisticated team to deliver for high consideration B2B and B2C businesses that have a different mindset, value systems and follow processes that are different from traditional digital marketers.