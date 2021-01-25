Fox Corporation appoints Varun Narang as Chief Product Officer

Fox Corporation has announced the appointment of Varun Narang as Chief Product Officer. Narang, who will report to Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital Paul Cheesbrough, will oversee the company’s portfolio of FOX-branded streaming products, platforms and engineering talent.

In this role, Narang will drive key digital priorities and further propel the strong growth trajectory of FOX’s current and future digital streaming offerings. Narang will work closely with FOX’s leading stable of brands to provide consumers with world-class experiences, building upon the significant momentum and talent that already exists across the organization.

Cheesbrough commented: “Varun is a unique visionary whose passion, expertise and creativity make him the ideal leader of our streaming products and experiences. His leadership will accelerate the momentum of our digital businesses and deepen the outstanding digital talent that we have developed across our brands. I look forward to working closely with him to charter the next phase of digital growth and consumer offerings for the company.”

Narang previously served as Chief Product Officer of Disney+Hotstar, where he helped lead and grow the Indian service into one of the most formidable streaming offerings in the world. Earlier he spent five years at Hulu, leading its product management and design teams as the Head of Product Management. Narang also previously held positions at Amazon and Xerox.

Narang received both his BS and MBA from the University of Rochester.

