Rupert Murdoch considering reuniting Fox & NewsCorp

This comes almost a decade after the media baron split his business

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 17, 2022 10:21 AM  | 1 min read
Rupert Murdoch is in the process of reuniting Fox and NewsCorp, news agencies have reported. 

This comes almost a decade after Murdoch split his media business.

While NewsCorp was handling Murdoch's print business, the TV and entertainment part was under Fox.

Reuniting the entities is believed to allow Murdoch greater control over the media assets and also cut down on costs.

