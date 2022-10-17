Rupert Murdoch considering reuniting Fox & NewsCorp
This comes almost a decade after the media baron split his business
Rupert Murdoch is in the process of reuniting Fox and NewsCorp, news agencies have reported.
This comes almost a decade after Murdoch split his media business.
While NewsCorp was handling Murdoch's print business, the TV and entertainment part was under Fox.
Reuniting the entities is believed to allow Murdoch greater control over the media assets and also cut down on costs.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Fox Newscorp Rupert murdoch internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin