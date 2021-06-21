Lupa Systems raising funds from ultra-rich families for investments in India



Lupa Systems Founder and CEO James Murdoch is looking to raise funds from ultra-rich families for investments in India. According to a report, Murdoch’s Lupa Systems is looking for about $150 million each from fewer than half-a-dozen family offices.



The firm plans to use an external fundraiser for the fund-raising drive. Lupa Systems is helmed by former Star Sports CEO Nitin Kukreja. Lupa Systems has offices in New York and Mumbai.



In January, Murdoch had formed a new venture with Uday Shankar, the former Chairman and CEO of Star India and President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific to explore technology and media opportunities in emerging markets.



Recently, Murdoch and Shankar had teamed up to float a blank check company Seven Islands Inc that is looking to raise $300-345 million in an initial public offering (IPO). The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) plans to target the media, entertainment, consumer technology, healthcare, and education industries in South and Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on India.



According to Crunchbase, Lupa Systems has made 12 investments. Their most recent investment was on June 8, 2021, when Morning Consult raised $60 million. It has also invested in Verse Innovation, Doubtnut, Kinema, Synthetaic, Farmers Business Network, and Greenlight Biosciences.