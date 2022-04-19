ShareChat names Amit Zunjarwad as Chief Product Oﬃcer

ShareChat, a multilingual social media company, has appointed Amit Zunjarwad as its Chief Product Oﬃcer. At ShareChat, Amit will build on ShareChat and Moj platforms’ momentum and play a critical role in building innovative and entertaining social experiences for millions of Indian users.

Most recently, Amit was the Head of Engineering, Product and Data Sciences for Supply & Selection Ecosystem at Flipkart. Amit has been with Flipkart for over a decade and played a pivotal role in launching Flipkart’s foray into the social commerce space (Shopsy), and building next-generation disruptive shopping experiences, including live video commerce, Indic language platforms, conversational AI, and scaling Flipkart’s grocery business. Amit was also the founding member of Flipkart’s Advertising business and was instrumental in scaling it to one of India's largest Advertising Platforms.

Amit’s decade-long experience in building and scaling technology-led innovations for Indian users will be immensely valuable for ShareChat as it continues to scale aggressively to become the largest social media platform in the country. In his new role at ShareChat, Amit will be responsible for leading ShareChat and Moj to be the largest and most preferred social platforms for users in India through meaningful social interactions across products and content formats that Indians enjoy. He will be focused on strengthening the thriving creator ecosystem on these platforms by bringing innovative solutions to express their art and build sustainable business models. He will also be responsible for scaling ShareChat Ads to be the largest Advertising Network in the country and unlocking reach to India’s digital audiences across languages, tiers, and regions.

Welcoming Amit to ShareChat, Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder & CEO, ShareChat and Moj, said, “I am delighted to welcome Amit to our leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience and insights from building large-scale disruptive businesses from the ground up and scaling them to sustainable business models. With his expertise in driving innovation and customer growth, we are sure to see new product innovations that will set the roadmap for the next phase of our growth. Amit will play a critical role in leading the product journey of all our platforms and deliver sustainable value to our user and creator communities.”

Commenting on his appointment, Amit Zunjarwad, Chief Product Oﬃcer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “It is admirable to see the growth trajectory of ShareChat and how they have scaled multiple platforms and emerged as the biggest Indian social media tech company, on the back of deep investments in AI and local product innovation. India has one of the most vibrant creator ecosystems, with incredible talent emerging across categories. ShareChat & Moj are ushering in exceptional social experiences for Indic users that are highly localized and personalized at a

massive scale enabling the potential to build platforms that have the capability to disrupt multiple large industries, including entertainment, commerce, and advertising. I am excited to become a part of ShareChat and collaborate with this outstanding team to reach our highest potential.”

ShareChat and Moj are rapidly growing social media platforms with a clear focus to build India’s largest AI-powered content ecosystem that allows users to create content from any corner of the country without any social or language barrier. ShareChat, Moj, and TakaTak have a combined active user base of nearly 500 million users, making the company the largest homegrown social media organization in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)