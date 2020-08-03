Former Spotify MD Kate Vale joins Mogul Board

Esports Mogul Limited (ASX: ESH), the world’s most advanced tournament and matchmaking platform, is pleased to advise that Kate Vale has joined the Mogul Board as a non-executive Director. Kate joins Canva co-founder Cameron Adams and Adam Jacoby on the Board.

Kate Vale is a visionary experienced Senior Executive and Consultant with more than 24 years of success across digital media, social media and technology industries.

Kate has held senior leadership positions with organizations including Google, YouTube and Spotify.

As Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand with Spotify, Kate was hired as the first regional employee and managed all aspects of the business across Australia and New Zealand. She was instrumental in setting up the Asian operations in 2013. Kate was instrumental in driving music streaming in Australia to reach the position of No. 1 revenue source for record labels in the country.

As Country Manager for Google Australia & New Zealand, Kate established the Australian and New Zealand offices, hired and managed 150+ employees, and grew revenues from zero to $500 million USD over a six-year period. She also drove YouTube product and sales strategy for ANZ managing sale of advertising solutions to advertisers and agencies.

She served as a founding member of the IAB Australian Board. Kate has achieved recognition for her success through her listing in the Top 40 Under 40 in Digital Age.

Mogul’s Managing Director, Gernot Abl, commented: “Kate’s appointment further structures the Mogul Board for success. As we continue to establish our position in the global esports ecosystem Kate’s digital sales and marketing expertise will add incredible value to further shaping our market-fit and monetisation. Kate will also bring a diversity of new insights and networks to Mogul. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have such high-quality people in Cameron and Kate by my side in the years to come”

Newly appointed Director of Mogul, Kate Vale, said: "I'm delighted to take up this appointment. Mogul’s world-class software suite is already delivering value for publishers, organisers and brands and their gamer communities. The esports ecosystem is only nascent, which in my experience, presents great opportunities for a digital product to navigate and deliver value to rights-holders whilst meeting consumer needs. No one has won the category yet so I am very excited to work with Gernot, Cameron and the Mogul team to build something special."

Mogul Director, Cameron Adams, commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome Kate to the Mogul Board. Since being a long-ago colleague of mine at Google, she’s built on that with pivotal roles at Youtube and Spotify, and she brings a wealth of scale-up and board-level experience that greatly enhances our Board’s skillset. Mogul’s strong tournament product brings communities together and Kate’s guidance on how Mogul can build bridges between players, organisers, and publishers gaps will be invaluable. I also think Kate’s commitment to Mogul displays a great example to other incredibly successful expats on how to really support Aussie-based startup