Former MD of Maruti & Bureaucrat Jagdish Khattar passes away

Khattar was associated with Maruti Udyog Ltd from 1993 till 2007

Updated: Apr 26, 2021 7:56 PM
Jagdish Khattar

It has been reported that automobile industry veteran and former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog Ltd (now Maruti Suzuki India), Jagdish Khattar passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest.

He was 78 years old.

Khattar worked as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with more than 37 years of experience before he joined Maruti.

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, who encouraged Khattar to leave IAS and join Maruti, termed his demise as a ‘big loss’ for the automotive industry, as per media reports.

In 2008, he founded Carnation, an automobile service company, almost a year after his retirement from Maruti.

