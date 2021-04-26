Former MD of Maruti & Bureaucrat Jagdish Khattar passes away

Khattar was associated with Maruti Udyog Ltd from 1993 till 2007

It has been reported that automobile industry veteran and former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog Ltd (now Maruti Suzuki India), Jagdish Khattar passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest.

He was 78 years old.

Khattar worked as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with more than 37 years of experience before he joined Maruti.

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, who encouraged Khattar to leave IAS and join Maruti, termed his demise as a ‘big loss’ for the automotive industry, as per media reports.

In 2008, he founded Carnation, an automobile service company, almost a year after his retirement from Maruti.

