FLYX appoints journalist Mugdha Kalra as Head of Content Strategy

FLYX, a one-of-a-kind streaming social networking platform, has announced that TV news presenter and journalist Mugdha Kalra will be leading it’s content strategy. This key appointment follows the launch of FLYX’s newest offering, Bakstage - a fun casual space for people to interact with each other via audio conversations. As Head of Content, Mugdha will oversee all content initiatives across multiple platforms and formats to increase user engagement and fuel growth.

Mugdha Kalra, Chief Content Strategist, FLYX and Bakstage, said, “As a new member of the FLYX and Bakstage family, I am excited to explore the possibilities and tap into the potential that audio streaming spaces present. My endeavour will be to enable people from all walks of life to use the platform to interact, engage and create interesting content. FLYX and Bakstage are young brands that aim to elevate user experience with content as a key cornerstone. We want people to create content for fun and also have the option of taking it more seriously and be able to monetise it too. I call upon storytellers, citizen journalists, activists, musicians, stand up comedians, newsmakers, think tanks to use this platform as their own "

“We are very pleased to welcome Mugdha into the FLYX and Bakstage leadership team as the Chief Content Strategist. With her vast experience in the field of content curation and media, we will continue to deliver powerful, authentic storytelling in new and innovative ways. Her distinguished record and forward-thinking approach will help us stay ahead in connecting with new audiences and providing avenues to conduct quality and meaningful conversations for our users,” said Shashank Singh, the CEO and Founder of FLYX and Bakstage.

Mugdha is a well-known face in the news and broadcasting industry and comes with more than 20 years of content creation experience. She has been the prime-time face for reputed news channels such as News 18 India, Zee, Aaj Tak, NDTV India and CNBC Awaaz and continues to appear across Network 18 channels as a host of special programming on a range of subjects. She has expanded the ambit of her expertise beyond journalism by successfully foraying into digital content creation, screenwriting, corporate training and life coaching. Mugdha is also the founder of Not That Different, a platform that works toward mainstreaming conversations around neuro-diversity and inclusion through children, and is actively involved in raising awareness about autism.

Bakstage has been launched with an aim to give content creators the much needed platform to host their own live audio shows. Talk shows, live singing, local artists, cricket commentary along with books and storytelling is the kind of content Bakstage would like to encourage and promote.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)