Flipkart head of fashion Rishi Vasudev resigns

Flipkart group head of fashion and head of Myntra Rishi Vasudev has quit after a five-year-long association with the ecommerce company, according to industry sources. Flipkart also confirmed the development, stating that Vasudev’s resignation was for professional reasons – “to pursue opportunities outside the company”. Flipkart also said that Vasudev will serve as the group head of fashion till March 2020. As of now, Flipkart hasn’t named a successor to take over after Vasudev leaves.

Amar Nagaram, head – Myntra Jabong and Dev Iyer, head – Flipkart Fashion will work alongside Vasudev and CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy for the transition, according to media reports.

Vasudev is the third top employee to quit Flipkart this year after the resignations of CFO Dipanan Basu and Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan. He had been associated with the company since 2014 and was among the top executives of the company. Before Flipkart, Vasudev served as the CEO of Calvin Klein India. As of now, nothing is known about Vasudev’s next foray.