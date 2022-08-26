First edition of e4m Pride of India Brands-The Best of South today

The conference and award ceremony, to be held in Bengaluru, will commence at 10:30 AM

e4m group is hosting the first edition of Pride of India Brands - The Best of South conference and award ceremony in Bangalore today. The awards, recognizing some of the most successful brands in the South of India, will be preceded by a conference with the theme of ‘Building Brands for India: A View from the South.’ The registration for the on-ground event will begin at 9:30 AM. The event is presented by Sharechat and co-powered by Colors Kannada, Star Vijay, ABP News and The Hindu. The conference and awards are co-partnered by Divo.

The awards will facilitate top 50 brands of the South and the event will offer insightful sessions on brand building, meet and greet with some of the industry leaders and a day of learning about some of the best brands from India’s southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The day will see speaker sessions and panel discussions.

After the welcome address, Ashwinder R Singh - CEO-Residential, Bhartiya Urban, will be the keynote speaker. He will speak on the topic ‘The New Frontiers of Marketing.’ This will be followed by the special address by Ajit Varghese- Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat| Moj, who will talk about ‘Leveraging the Power of Culture and Content.’

Therafter, there will be a panel discussion titled ‘Experiences How I Built This’ about the journey of innovators, entrepreneurs and idealists and the brands and businesses they built. The session will be chaired by Ramanujam Sridhar, Founder CEO, Brand-Comm. The panelists for the session are:

VKC Razak- Managing Director, VKC Group

Vijay Kapoor- Founder & MD, Derby

Sugumar Nagarajan- Executive Director, Top Anil Marketing Company

Pratik Shah- Founder & CEO, Specsmakers

R Sriram- MD, Butterfly

Up next, there will be another panel talking about how television advertising creates instant trust among target customers, provides massive reach, makes brands a part of the target households and other such aspects in a session titled ‘Building Brands and Growing Business with Television.’ The session moderator will be Baagyalakshmi Nagarajan- Executive Director - Advertising Sales, Star Vijay. The panel will consist of the following speakers:

Uttam Malani- Executive Director, Centuary Mattresses

Nandagopal Nair- Vice President & Head – Brand & Communications, V-Guard

Megha Jain- Vice President, Carat

Dr Sanjoy Das- COO, Fipola

Laya Menon- EVP & Business Head, Bengaluru, Lodestar UM

Post Lunch awaits yet another exciting panel about how marketing data and technology are taking businesses to the next level by making their marketing campaigns more relevant, effective, and personalized. The session is titled ‘Leveraging Technology to Build Brands’ and will be moderated by Indrajeet Mookerjee- President, Dentsu Creative- South. The panelists for the session are:

Lavanya Nalli- Chairperson, Nalli Group of Companies

CS Sudheer- Founder and CEO, Ffreedom App and IndianMoney.com

Nirmal NR- CEO, Zoom Car

Shahir Muneer- Founder & Director, Divo

The last panel discussion of the day will delve into the traditions, languages, beliefs and experiences that marketers need to keep in mind while crafting messages for consumers in Dakshin Bharat in a session titled ‘Advertising in the Southern Markets: What Works, What Doesn’t.’ The session will be chaired by Sohil Karia- Co-Founder, Schbang and panelists will be as follows:

Bala Manian, Director- OPN Advertising

Deepan Ramachandran- Founder, Mind Your Language

Vinodh Ramakannan- Founder & CEO, Spinta Digital

Srideep Kesavan- CEO, Heritage Foods Limited

Bikash Kundu- SVP & Head - Revenue (Regional Entertainment), Viacom 18 Media

Amit Zunjarwad- Chief Product Officer, ShareChat & Moj

Award ceremony

The awards ceremony will commence at 4:30 PM in the evening. The welcome address will be followed by a keynote address by Bhaskar Bhat- Director, Tata Sons. The ceremony will felicitate the brands in the South which have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices.

