FCB Interface wins integrated creative mandate for Max Life Insurance

FCB Interface wins the integrated creative mandate for Max Life Insurance.



After a multi-agency pitch that included multiple rounds, Max Life Insurance has assigned its integrated creative mandate to FCB Interface. The mandate includes creative strategy, execution, and social media management for the brand across all channels.

Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance, said, “We are geared up to make the Max Life brand authentic, contemporary, and relatable to millennials & Gen Z. This partnership will strengthen our brand purpose of ‘You are the difference’. FCB Interface joins our strong ecosystem of highly credible partners, and fits in our vision to build integrated communication channels from strength to strength and deliver impactful work together.”



Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India commented on the win, “Max life is looking at accelerated growth in India and we at FCB Interface are excited to partner with them on this journey. Integrated mandates are what we love because that's what empowers us to build relevance, authenticity, and consistency across every stage of the customer journey.”

