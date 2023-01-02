ET Medialabs bags digital mandate for Atomberg
As per the mandate, ET Medialabs will help the brand to streamline and strategise its digital presence across platforms
Growth Advertising & Analytics Company ET Medialabs has bagged the digital mandate for Atomberg, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer durable brands. For a brand like Atomberg, that has a significant contribution of offline sales and also has a major presence on digital media, it's imperative to have a data-driven growth partner such as ET Medialabs to establish correct data frameworks to optimise budget across Performance and Branding efforts on Digital channels. ET Medialabs would conceptualize and execute performance and brand marketing campaigns on Google and Facebook through this partnership to drive New Customer Acquisitions at a low cost
Atomberg was started by 2 IIT Bombay graduates: Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das in 2012. Over the last 10 years, Atomberg has built a product portfolio of fans and mixer grinders using their energy-efficient BLDC motors. Started off as an online only brand, today Atomberg is a truly digital-first omnichannel brand with a presence in more than 150 cities. From its current ARR of 700 crores, Atomberg aspires to grow 5x in the next 5 years.
To meet the objectives, ET Medialabs will help the brand to streamline and strategise its digital presence across platforms including Google and Facebook to drive holistic growth not just on these platforms but across all digital touchpoints where the brand has been present. "
Commenting on the win, Raghav Kansal, CEO of ET MediaLabs, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Atomberg. With the help of our strong Growth Advertising & Analytics acumen, our primary focus will be on executing innovative campaigns that create brand awareness and increase company recall for the target audiences”.
Atomberg Founding member and CBO Arindam Paul said, Today, we are one of the largest digital-first omnichannel consumer brands in India. And one of the big reasons for that has been constant innovation in how we use digital marketing. We have always been a big believer in the power of digital media not just to influence e-commerce sales, but also offline sales profitably. From media strategy to media planning to attribution modeling, we have always developed our own templates to align with our consumer journey and business goals. Having an experienced partner like ET Medialabs would definitely help us leverage the power of digital marketing to scale revenues profitably. We were looking for a partner who fully understands our business and marketing objectives so that we could create online campaigns that are extremely effective for our brand. They stand out for their distinctive data-driven approach, and we anticipate that they will be crucial in assessing and personalizing the needs to provide the desired results”
ET Medialabs specializes in delivering sustained business growth using digital marketing, data, and AI. It has worked closely with renowned brands Like Lenskart, Urban Company, Licious, Forest Essentials, Cred, Grofers, Mojo Pizza, and Edureka.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MPL and BYJU’S to exit BCCI sponsorship deals
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
Months after Paytm parted ways with BCCI, edtech major BYJU’S and fantasy sports firm MPL have also ended their sponsorship deals for jersey and merchandise respectively, sources privy to the development told e4m.
The development has come at a time when the BCCI is gearing up for the IPL Players Auctions slated to be held on Friday.
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023.
e4m reached out to both brands. Their spokespersons declined to comment on the matter.
Interestingly, the edtech major replaced Oppo back in 2019 and extended its agreement with the BCCI in June this year till November 2023, reportedly for $35 million. However, in November this year, the company decided to part ways with BCCI.
While MPL has reportedly asked BCCI to transfer its rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), BYJU’S has not named its replacement. Paytm had transferred its sponsorship rights to Mastercard.
“We had informed the BCCI about our exit much before. It's now the responsibility of the BCCI to find a new sponsor and negotiate the deal amount for the remaining period,” a company official said when asked about the financial and other arrangements after this breakup.
He added that instead of Indian sports, they have decided to focus on global sports property FIFA now. BYJU was the sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which concluded on Sunday.
It's key to note that BYJU’S ‘business promotion expenses’ stood at Rs 2,250 crore in FY21, in which the company reported a loss of Rs 4,500 crore. Amid losses and funding winters, it has curtailed its marketing and advertising budgets drastically now.
MPL’s reported losses to the tune of Rs 1,120 crore in FY22. Its marketing campaigns and multiple brand ambassadors on board accounted for 43% of the overall cost. This cost grew 81% to Rs 750 crore in FY22, compared to the previous fiscal year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Katrina Kaif to represent Aquafina after Slice association ends
Kaif has strengthened her partnership with Pepsico after being named the brand ambassador of its packaged water brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:18 PM | 2 min read
Together with Katrina Kaif, Slice®️ has created some of the most iconic and memorable brand campaigns that have resonated strongly with consumers for over 16 years. The brand's campaigns have further strengthened the connect with audiences across the board and the youth in particular.
As the next phase, Katrina moves on from Slice®️ but continues to be part of be a part of the PepsiCo India family, as she comes on board as the brand ambassador of packaged water brand, Aquafina.
Speaking about the association, Katrina Kaif said "Hydration has always been a key area of focus for me. I've been wanting to do something in the hydration space for some time now and delighted to get this opportunity with PepsiCo India to be the face of Aquafina. In addition, Slice has been one of the longest collaborations that I have been a part of. It’s been an amazing association and wish them the best for the journey ahead.”
Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina, who has been a wonderful face for the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the audiences as they remind them of the indulgence of mangoes. It is not a goodbye, but rather the beginning of a new journey as we continue our association with her by welcoming Katrina to our Aquafina family.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mensa acquires Times Internet's MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Mensa Brands has partnered with India Lifestyle Network and acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet, leading destinations in the men’s lifestyle, women’s lifestyle, and influencer management spaces, respectively. The latest acquisitions will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company.
Together, these properties reach more than 40 million monthly visitors on-platform and 250 million monthly visits across social platforms. Aside from being the largest destinations in their segments, they have built tentpole positions in their categories with Indian youth audiences, with some of India’s most popular and loved IPs, such as Honest Reviews and South Delhi Girls.
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments.
Speaking on the acquisition, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, said: “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva's deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together, we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and build customer-loved household brands.”
Sharing his thoughts on the strategic deal, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behaviour. Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision. We are proud of our teams and of Angad, the leader and conceptual force behind the businesses, and wish them the best at Mensa.”
Further adding, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO of MensXP, iDiva, said, “At our core, our brands have always created stories that matter to this generation. India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. India Lifestyle Network and Mensa will together be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands. “
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Famous Innovations adds 7 new accounts to its clientele
The agency has onboarded brands such as American Tourister, Jaypore, Roche, Budleaf tea, Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility, and Passport Whiskey
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations has announced the addition of seven new prestigious clients to its listings. The big win includes premium bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies Roche, finest tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Trent’s Zudio (a TATA product), Ampere Electric Mobility, and Scotland’s scotch brand Passport Whiskey.
The mandates are diverse - from strategic development to digital amplification, mirroring Famous’ hybrid media-agnostic approach.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dentsu India wins integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 11:16 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.
As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. It will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner.
Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”
Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp commented, “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Verve Media to handle social media marketing for iLY
The agency will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:15 AM | 2 min read
Digital marketing agency Verve Media has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for iLY, an online store for idli & dosa flour.
As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market. Their main aim would be creating engaging and high quality content strategies to lead customers across social media platforms straight to their website.
Talking about the collaboration, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media said, "For every Indian, idlis and dosas are the go-to comfort food. We believe iLY gives a traditional twist to this meal with its innovative prep style. Through Social Media Marketing we will connect their ideologies to every household and help the new generation to experience it. We are pleased to be handling their social media channels and we look forward to bringing out-of-the-box strategies for the brand."
Speaking on this partnership,Manjari Susiganeshan, Founder of iLY, commented: “We are happy to be associated with the young and very talented team of Verve media. Impressed with their unique content ideas and detailed time management, we are looking forward to making a mark in the naturally fermenting flour market.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Brightcom promoter's accounts temporarily freezed, revoked after NSDL directive
The accounts were frozen by SEBI due to technical reasons on 21 November 2022.
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Refuting rumours about the accounts of its promoter being frozen due to technical reasons, the Brightcom Group has clarified that although the accounts were frozen following SEBI orders, the company has informed the exchanges, following which the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. The company has officially declared to all its stakeholders that “there is no freeze on promoter shares”.
It may be mentioned here that according to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from the order dated 21 November 2022. The website states that the accounts have been frozen based on intimation received from the Stock Exchanges, as per the SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 _NSE Email dt. 21.11.2022.
The action was taken after it came to light that 19 crore shares of this Hyderabad based digital marketing solutions company, which were held by Reddy and other company promoters, had gone “missing” from the shareholding pattern that was shared with stock exchanges.
According to the insider trading rules, whenever promoters sell or transfer shares, they have to inform the stock exchanges about this change of hands, giving complete details of new and old owners. However, there was no communication to this effect to the exchanges from Brightcom in the first quarter of January to March 2022, despite over 17 per cent of the promoter holding changing hands.
However, the company says that the matter has been resolved and the authorities have instructed that all accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. In an official communication released by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer A Mahipal Reddy, the delay happened “in connection with the delay in the joining date of the new company secretary. The accounts were frozen on 25 November as per sect 6 of SEBI LODR, 2015.”
The communication further states - “However the company secretary was already appointed on November 12, 2022 board meeting and the company informed the exchanges. Post which, the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen on November 29, 2022.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube