ET Medialabs bags digital mandate for Atomberg

Growth Advertising & Analytics Company ET Medialabs has bagged the digital mandate for Atomberg, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer durable brands. For a brand like Atomberg, that has a significant contribution of offline sales and also has a major presence on digital media, it's imperative to have a data-driven growth partner such as ET Medialabs to establish correct data frameworks to optimise budget across Performance and Branding efforts on Digital channels. ET Medialabs would conceptualize and execute performance and brand marketing campaigns on Google and Facebook through this partnership to drive New Customer Acquisitions at a low cost

Atomberg was started by 2 IIT Bombay graduates: Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das in 2012. Over the last 10 years, Atomberg has built a product portfolio of fans and mixer grinders using their energy-efficient BLDC motors. Started off as an online only brand, today Atomberg is a truly digital-first omnichannel brand with a presence in more than 150 cities. From its current ARR of 700 crores, Atomberg aspires to grow 5x in the next 5 years.

To meet the objectives, ET Medialabs will help the brand to streamline and strategise its digital presence across platforms including Google and Facebook to drive holistic growth not just on these platforms but across all digital touchpoints where the brand has been present. "

Commenting on the win, Raghav Kansal, CEO of ET MediaLabs, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Atomberg. With the help of our strong Growth Advertising & Analytics acumen, our primary focus will be on executing innovative campaigns that create brand awareness and increase company recall for the target audiences”.

Atomberg Founding member and CBO Arindam Paul said, Today, we are one of the largest digital-first omnichannel consumer brands in India. And one of the big reasons for that has been constant innovation in how we use digital marketing. We have always been a big believer in the power of digital media not just to influence e-commerce sales, but also offline sales profitably. From media strategy to media planning to attribution modeling, we have always developed our own templates to align with our consumer journey and business goals. Having an experienced partner like ET Medialabs would definitely help us leverage the power of digital marketing to scale revenues profitably. We were looking for a partner who fully understands our business and marketing objectives so that we could create online campaigns that are extremely effective for our brand. They stand out for their distinctive data-driven approach, and we anticipate that they will be crucial in assessing and personalizing the needs to provide the desired results”

ET Medialabs specializes in delivering sustained business growth using digital marketing, data, and AI. It has worked closely with renowned brands Like Lenskart, Urban Company, Licious, Forest Essentials, Cred, Grofers, Mojo Pizza, and Edureka.

