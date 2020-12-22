Enrich onboards Vivek Bali as CEO

Enrich Salon has appointed Vivek Bali of Sephora-fame as their CEO. The beauty industry leader has been brought on board to transform & scale up the business.

Vikram Bhatt, Founder of Enrich said, “We are elated to have Bali join us. In the last two decades Enrich has pioneered different concepts in Indian salon industry and created many benchmarks. Given his experience and expertise in the industry, Bali will bring in a fresh perspective to the table and lead our growth plans.”

Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director of WestBridge Capital said “We are excited to have Vivek on-board to lead the next phase of growth at Enrich. He brings in rich industry experience and we are confident that his leadership will help significantly strengthen the company and take the business to newer heights.”

Prior to joining Enrich, he was the CEO at Sephora India, the global leader in the beauty retail industry. With nearly three decades of experience, Vivek has both global & local experience as a marketing & sales strategist. His professional journey entails brand building, business development and retail experience In India, Eastern Europe (CIS), Canada, Middle East & North Africa. Prior to his position at Sephora Vivek has worked in leadership roles at Lakme, Avon, Reliance Retail Ltd, Landmark Group UAE to name a few.

Vivek Bali said, “I am very excited to join and lead the Enrich team. Enrich has a built a very strong brand in beauty services and I am excited to build on the legacy to create a one stop beauty destination for our customers. In the last six years India has witnessed a huge growth in demand for all things beauty & we expect it to continue in the years to come – we look forward to serving this market by bringing an immersive experience for beauty enthusiasts.”

Currently with 85 outlets and 2000 team members, Enrich serves more than 1.8 million customers per year. With the backing of WestBridge Capital, Enrich now aims to significantly expand the store footprint and scale up rapidly over the next 3-5 years.