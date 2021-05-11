Elephant Design bolsters leadership team with key appointments

Elephant Design has announced two key appointments to its leadership team.

Nidhi Isaac, alumna of School of The Art Institute Chicago joins Elephant Design as Director - Brand & Design after nearly 15 years of experience across roles and organizations in USA and India. Nidhi previously worked as the Design Director at Idiom Design and Consulting before joining Elephant. Sharing more about her new role Nidhi said, “I see this as an exciting opportunity to create meaningful transformations for brands and businesses, providing immense value for the new Indian consumer.”

Kedar Parundekar, alumnus of Schulich School of Business (Canada) who has been with Elephant Design leading Business Development for seven years, has been elevated to the position of Vice President - Business & Strategy. He will continue to strengthen the strategy practice apart from leading Business Development as well as Research and Insights teams. Speaking about his new role, Kedar commented," It’s an honour to have been a part of Elephant's growth story till now. The last few years have been filled with some really exciting work. I am looking forward to helping build a strong team of creative professionals & thought leaders at Elephant to be able to strengthen our strategic offering even further.

Talking about future plans of the company, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Director Elephant, said “True to my word at the start of the pandemic, we have become location agnostic in the real sense, and I am taking the liberty to hire exceptional talent irrespective of where they work from. I am very excited to welcome Nidhi who comes with rich experience in service design & brand architecture consulting across multiple business segments. Kedar is an asset to our organisation and his new role will give him more flexibility to create pathbreaking strategies. But we are not done yet …expect to hear about further augmentation soon!”

