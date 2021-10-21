e4m to honour exceptional design in the communication space

The Indian Design Excellence Awards aims to reward the best in design and creative space across various media and advertising channels

Design is one of the most important components of building a brand that influences everything from consumer perception to user experiences. In an endeavour to recognise and honour outstanding design in advertising, exchange4media has curated the Indian Design Excellence Awards. It will aim to reward the best in design and creative space across various media and advertising channels.

Top design and creative professionals will handpick the best creative agencies, brands, advertisers, digital agencies, independent creators, media and marketing agencies who enriched the design landscape. It will be a celebration of the success of the Indian design community and inspiration for future innovators.

India Design Excellence Awards 2021 seeks to elevate & award the most outstanding design work in the Indian visual communications sphere. e4m India Design Excellence Awards includes various categories recognizing all aspects from Digital Advertising to Out of Home Advertising, Re-Branding, Product Design, user-generated content, Branding of Content, Copywriting, Data Visualization and much more.

Categories include Brand Design & Corporate Identity; Package Designing; Design for Advertising; Crafts; Broadcasters; and Retail Design.

The jury comprises an esteemed panel of design stalwarts like Martin Uhlarik, Global Head of Design at Tata Motors; Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer at Titan; Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder & Director at Elephant Design; Smita Rajgopal, Founder & Global Creative Director at Smitten; Charles Wright, Global Principal at Wolff Olins; Preeti Vyas, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer at VGC; Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director at Landor & Fitch India; Jacob Benbunan, Co-founder & CEO at Saffron Brand Consultants; Andrew Barraclough, Vice President of Design at GSK; Darshan Gandhi, Global Head of Design at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Hiren Dedhia, Design Head - India at Diageo; Chiki Sarkar, Co-founder of Juggernaut Books.

To learn more about the awards and to submit your nominations, click here.

