Elephant Design appoints Elodie Nerot as Lead Designer

Elephant Design has appointed Elodie Nerot as Lead Designer.

Elodie, an alumna of Strate, Ecole de Design Paris, brings over 15 years of experience across roles and organizations in Spain, France, Japan and India. After working with Atelier Pascalie in Paris for a few years, Elodie was a part of Elephant in 2012-13 before moving on to dabble in teaching.

Sharing more about her new role Elodie said, “"I have lived in India for nearly a decade now and I'm fascinated about the innovation and development of the beauty and consumer goods segments here. After working in different cultures, I am glad to be back and share a creative and challenging journey with talented and experienced designers at Elephant".

Nikhil Phadke, alumnus of Savannah College of Art and Design (USA) and Yugandhara Dalvi, who has an applied arts background will continue to deliver strong creative impetus as Lead Designers along with Elodie.

Touching upon the future plans of the company, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Director Elephant, said “Having Elodie back at Elephant feels really special and reiterates our belief in Elephant culture. Our team has never been stronger, and we are so ready to explore every exciting opportunity to make a difference. But we are not done yet …expect to hear about further augmentation soon!”

