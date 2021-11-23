ECB set to launch its own T20 league with backing from big investors

The league featuring six franchises is a brainchild of former IPL CEO Sundar Raman and will be run under the aegis of ECB

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is all set to launch its very own franchise-based T20 cricket league called Emirates T20 League which will get underway in 2022. The league featuring six franchises is a brainchild of former IPL CEO Sundar Raman and will be run under the aegis of ECB.

According to a news report, the league has seen interest from heavyweights like Mumbai Indians, Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders, Man-U owner Glazer family, financial services company Capri Global, and Parth Jindal among others.

The report stated that the league will follow a business model wherein franchises will invest on an annual basis and work on substantial returns through broadcast and sponsorships. The organisers are in the process of locking in a broadcaster soon.

It is not clear if the Indian players will be allowed to participate in the league.

