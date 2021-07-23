Disney's Shalini Kumar joins GSK Consumer Healthcare

Shalini Kumar has left Disney India to join GSK Consumer Healthcare as Area Media Lead - Indian Sub-continent, as per her updated LinkedIn profile. Shalini took on the new role in May this year.

Prior to joining GSK Consumer Healthcare India, she was with The Walt Disney Company as VP - Partnerships & Innovation. She spent almost three years in this role.



From July 2016 – Jun 2018, she was with Star India where she held the AVP - Partnerships and Innovation role. Before this role, she was AVP- Media Planning and Buying for almost two years.



It is pertinent to note that Disney had acquired 21st Century Fox assets including Star India in December 2017.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Shalini has had stints at Idea Cellular, Reliance ADAG, Rediffusion DYR, GroupM, and IMRB International. She has experience across verticals including research analytics, media, and marketing.

