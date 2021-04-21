Panasonic Life Solutions Joint MD Dinesh Aggarwal elevated to lead new division

Panasonic India – a diversified technology company, today, announced the launch of the new Spatial Solutions Division as part of its strategic expansion for Smart Home Solutions. To lead the new entity, Panasonic India also announced management promotion within the company and appointed Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions, to take-on additional responsibilities. In his new role, Aggarwal will directly report to Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia. Spatial Solutions will operate as a separate division that will combine the expertise of Consumer Appliances and Life Solutions to accelerate Smart Home Living Solutions including Miraie, Panasonic’s IoT & AI enabled Connected Living platform. The division will also focus on enhancing the solution architecture and develop new partnerships and alliances.

Congratulating Aggarwal on his elevated role, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & SA said, “At Panasonic, we aim at updating the quality of living spaces with comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity. The formation of Spatial Solutions is a strategic endeavour towards this objective. We already have a strong market presence across consumer appliances and living solutions, and I am confident that under Dinesh’s dynamic leadership, the Spatial Solutions Division will drive significant growth for us in the real estate sector too in the coming years. I wish him the very best in his new role.”

On the appointment, Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint MD, Panasonic Life Solutions, said, “I am delighted to further the brand’s vision of taking connected living a notch higher with the introduction of Spatial Solutions Division. These are exciting times for the smart home segment as the concept of ‘home as the new hub’ is driving demand for multi-use living spaces. My vision is to create a compelling opportunity for Spatial Solutions by providing smart capabilities in alignment with the market demand.”

The Smart Home Solutions is Panasonic’s key strategy for the India market and its progressive trajectory. To empower the everyday lives of consumers with comfort, convenience, safety and seamless connectivity, Panasonic introduced its IoT & AI enabled Connected Living platform- Miraie in February 2020; with the launch of connected AC as the first product. Within a year, Panasonic has expanded and added more products within Miraie including, connected Refrigerator, Washing Machine, WiFi Fan, Smart Digital Switches, and Smart WiFi controlled Plugs. The new Spatial Solutions Division solidifies company’s commitment and focus that will fuel the growth of B2B, B2B2C and B2G business segments.

