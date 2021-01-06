Dina D’Souza joins Trell as VP of Monetisation

Dina D'Souza has been appointed Vice President of Monetization at Trell, a Lifestyle, vlogging & social commerce platform. As part of the leadership team, Dina will drive the Brand and Ad sales initiatives across India.

Dina brings with her 20 years of experience across print, digital, ad tech, gaming, and commerce industries. Her previous assignments have involved leadership and sales roles at Flipkart Ads, POKKT, 9X Media, Microsoft, Yahoo!, and Bennett Coleman & Co. Limited.

“We are excited with the addition of Dina to the leadership team at Trell. Dina’s experience and expert knowledge will elevate our brand's capabilities and build awareness with critical stakeholders. With her contribution we look forward to building a robust system and functionality that can aid Trell in its monetization strategies in the current phase of growth for the platform”, says Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder, Trell.

“I am happy to join Trell to build the India monetization & sales strategy, at this juncture of its growth phase. The digital and media industry has seen significant shifts in the consumer's media habits in the recent past. Regional content creation, video consumption, and online shopping continue to fuel the digital growth in the country. Trell's team has built a potent and differentiated product in the influencer led content, and lifestyle-commerce space. I look forward to bringing Trell's full stack of advertising & content solutions to marketeers and media agencies and together build successful content to commerce brand strategies on the platform,” says Dina D’Souza on her appointment.

Dina is an experienced sales leader and well known in the Indian digital media industry. She has delivered stellar performances at every organization. Prior to joining Trell, she led the advertising business for Flipkart Ad's 3rd party media partnerships. She drove the data monetization and agency strategy for Flipkart's shopper audience network & the Big Billion Day Externalisation & Sponsorships opportunities. Before joining Flipkart, she was with POKKT, where she drove the brand sales & revenue goals for the organization in India. She was a part of the core team which built the brand in India.

Trell is India’s largest Community Commerce platform, where users share 3-minute vertical videos on over 20 interest-based lifestyle categories in over 8 Indian languages. With over 90 Million downloads, the platform has hyper-grown over the past few months and surpassed the active users of Twitter and Pinterest in India. Currently, the platform is aggressively expanding its social commerce vertical, where users can also shop their favorite lifestyle products best suited to their needs, based on recommendations from trusted influencers.